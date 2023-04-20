Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: 5 iconic bollywood songs that celebrate Ramadan

From Aaj Ki Party to Khwaja Mere Khwaja, here are the five evergreen Bollywood songs which encapsulate the festive spirit of Eid and Ramadan.

Eid is finally around the corner as it arrives tomorrow. One of the most awaited festivals across the country, the spirit of Eid can already be felt as the holy month of Ramadan rings in. And of course, we can't help but get ready with our playlists too.

While the grandeur of Eid-ul-Fitr is visible through the food, new clothes, and excitement throughout, Bollywood films always assure that we have the perfect playlist as we gear up for the big day tomorrow. Here are the five iconic Bollywood songs that celebrate the festive spirit of Eid.

1. Aaj Ki Party:

The high on energy song from Salman Khan starrer 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Aaj Ki Party, is a must-have addition to your playlist. The peppy track featuring Salman and Kareena Kapoor Khan got added, keeping in mind the happy occasion of Eid al-Fitr during its time of release.

2. Arziyan:

Over eight minutes in length, the Arziyan song from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 2009 film Delhi-6 is a musical ode to the significance of Eid. It’s a qawwali sung by Javed Ali and Kailash Kher, and their jugalbandi has taken the song’s essence a notch higher.

3. Noor E Khuda:

A powerful song in the soothing voice of Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shreya is about awakening one’s spiritual side. It is in line with the teachings of the holy month of Ramadan. Noor E Khuda song from My Name is Khan is picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

4. Kun Faya Kun:

A.R. Rehman composed this soulful melody. Singer Mohit Chauhan renders it sincerely, making it an evergreen number picturized on Ranbir Kapoor.

5. Khwaja Mere Khwaja:

This song is an evergreen classic that perfectly captures the essence of the joyous Eid festival. Picturized on Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in vocals of A.R. Rehman from the 2008 hit movie Jodha Akbar, it is an all-time favorite song that is a must-have addition.

