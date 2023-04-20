Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: 5 iconic bollywood songs that celebrate Ramadan

    From Aaj Ki Party to Khwaja Mere Khwaja, here are the five evergreen Bollywood songs which encapsulate the festive spirit of Eid and Ramadan.

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: 5 iconic bollywood songs that celebrate Ramadan vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 9:38 PM IST

    Eid is finally around the corner as it arrives tomorrow. One of the most awaited festivals across the country, the spirit of Eid can already be felt as the holy month of Ramadan rings in. And of course, we can't help but get ready with our playlists too.

    While the grandeur of Eid-ul-Fitr is visible through the food, new clothes, and excitement throughout, Bollywood films always assure that we have the perfect playlist as we gear up for the big day tomorrow. Here are the five iconic Bollywood songs that celebrate the festive spirit of Eid.

    ALSO READ: Eid 2023: 7 mouth-watering delicacies that are must-have additions for your Iftar party

    1. Aaj Ki Party:

    The high on energy song from Salman Khan starrer 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Aaj Ki Party, is a must-have addition to your playlist. The peppy track featuring Salman and Kareena Kapoor Khan got added, keeping in mind the happy occasion of Eid al-Fitr during its time of release.

    2. Arziyan:

    Over eight minutes in length, the Arziyan song from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 2009 film Delhi-6 is a musical ode to the significance of Eid. It’s a qawwali sung by Javed Ali and Kailash Kher, and their jugalbandi has taken the song’s essence a notch higher.

    3. Noor E Khuda:

    A powerful song in the soothing voice of Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shreya is about awakening one’s spiritual side. It is in line with the teachings of the holy month of Ramadan. Noor E Khuda song from My Name is Khan is picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

    4. Kun Faya Kun:

    A.R. Rehman composed this soulful melody. Singer Mohit Chauhan renders it sincerely, making it an evergreen number picturized on Ranbir Kapoor.

    5. Khwaja Mere Khwaja:

    This song is an evergreen classic that perfectly captures the essence of the joyous Eid festival. Picturized on Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in vocals of A.R. Rehman from the 2008 hit movie Jodha Akbar, it is an all-time favorite song that is a must-have addition.

    ALSO READ: Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: From Kanafeh to Vermicelli; 7 globally famous sweet delights to gorge on

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 9:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo traded his Porche during first Manchester United spell? Reason will baffle you-ayh

    Did you know Ronaldo traded his Porche during first Man United spell? Reason will baffle you

    Delhi High Court restrains 9 YouTube channels from sharing content on Aaradhya Bachchan

    Delhi High Court restrains 9 YouTube channels from sharing content on Aaradhya Bachchan

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK) vma

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK)

    Citadel: Priyanka Chopra talks about her 'sex scenes' with Richard Madden vma

    Citadel: Priyanka Chopra talks about her 'sex scenes' with Richard Madden

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? RBA

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros' horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

    Recent Stories

    Nishat Jahan broke taboos and joined 50,000 skilled women toilet makers of Jharkhand

    Nishat Jahan broke taboos and joined 50,000 skilled women toilet makers of Jharkhand

    Sub Solution Vs Quick Fix: Synthetic Urine Reviews - Which Is The Best Fake Urine?-vpn

    Sub Solution Vs Quick Fix: Synthetic Urine Reviews – Which Is The Best Fake Urine?

    Eid 2023: 5 yummy desserts that are must-have at Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai vma

    Eid 2023: 5 yummy desserts that are must-have at Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai

    football Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo traded his Porche during first Manchester United spell? Reason will baffle you-ayh

    Did you know Ronaldo traded his Porche during first Man United spell? Reason will baffle you

    SpaceX launches towering Starship rocket, suffers mid-flight failure; check details AJR

    SpaceX launches towering Starship rocket, suffers mid-flight failure; check details

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon