'Congress trying to scare country': PM Modi responds to Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'atom bomb' remark (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'respect Pakistan' remark by suggesting that Pakistan's economic challenges have compelled it to resort to selling its nuclear arsenal. Speaking at a rally in Odisha's Kandhamal, PM Modi criticized the Congress for attempting to instill fear among the Indian populace regarding Pakistan's nuclear capabilities. He asserted that such a timid approach had historically emboldened cross-border terrorism.

"Congress continually tries to scare its own country. They say, 'Beware, Pakistan has atom bombs'. These feeble people are trying to kill India's spirit. Congress always had such an attitude. Pakistan is in such a state that they can't even handle their own bombs. They are trying to sell their bombs but no one wants to buy because of their poor quality. Because of this weak attitude, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had to bear terrorism for over six decades," PM Modi said.

He further added, "How many terrorist attacks has the country faced? The country cannot forget that instead of teaching a lesson to terrorists, these people (Congress) sided with terrorist organizations. After the horrific terrorist attack of 26/11 in Mumbai, these people did not have the courage to take action against the terrorists and because Congress, INDIA Bloc felt that if we take action then our vote bank will get angry."

In a resurfaced viral video, Mani Shankar Aiyar urged India to show respect towards Pakistan due to its possession of atomic bombs. He expressed concern that if an irrational leader were to assume power in Pakistan, they could potentially utilize these weapons to harm India.

On Friday, the Congress distanced itself from Aiyar's statement, alleging that the BJP was attempting to divert attention from Prime Minister Modi's perceived missteps.

"Indian National Congress dissociates itself completely from and disagrees totally with some remarks made by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyar a few months back which have been revived today by the BJP in its attempt to deflect attention from Prime Minister Modi’s daily goof ups. Mr Aiyar does not speak for the party in any capacity whatsoever," Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

Home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah later slammed Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark.

"Mani Shankar Aiyar is telling us to respect Pakistan as it possesses an atomic bomb. A few days ago, INDIA bloc leader Farooq Abdullah said do not talk about PoK as Pakistan has an atomic bomb. I want to tell the Congress and the INDIA bloc that PoK belongs to India and no force can snatch it," Shah said.

