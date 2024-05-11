Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi bows down to seek blessings from Padma Shri awardee Purnamasi Jani in Odisha | WATCH

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was holding a public meeting in Kandhamal, Odisha on Saturday to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The PM felicitated Padma awardee Purnmasi Jani on the stage. Watch the video.

    PM Modi bows down to seek blessings from Padma Shri awardee Purnamasi Jani in Odisha
    During a public gathering in Odisha's Kandhamal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed down to receive blessings from Padma Shri awardee Purnamasi Jani. The footage of the PM's gesture is being extensively circulated on social media sites.

    Jani, 80, is a poet and social activist from Odisha. She has reportedly composed over 50,000 devotional songs in Kui, Odia and Sanskrit and was awarded Padma Shri in 2021.

    While addressing a public meeting in Kandhamal, PM Modi stated that the country has decided to give the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) around 400 seats. He also targeted the opposition Congress, claiming it will be reduced to fewer than 50 seats when the results of the current elections are released.

    "India has decided that the NDA will reach 400 seats (in the Lok Sabha). The people of Congress must be aware that the country has now determined that on June 4, they will not receive the seats required to form the opposition; instead, they will be limited to 50 seats," he added.

    The Prime Minister also launched an assault on Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, whose remark against Pakistan recently went viral.

    "Time and again, Congress attempts to terrify its own country. They say,'sambhal ke chalo Pakistan ke pass atom bomb hai'. They speak about Pakistan's bomb, but their situation is such that they don't know how to store it, and they are seeking for a buyer to sell their bombs, but no one wants to purchase them since people are aware of the quality," he added.

    Recently, an old view of Mani Shankar Aiyar surfaced on social media, which created a massive controversy with several BJP leaders condemning his remarks. In the video, Aiyar could be heard saying that Pakistan is a respected nation that also possesses an atom bomb so India should engage in a dialogue with them.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
