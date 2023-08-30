Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him"

    Vahbiz Dorabjee in an interview shared that she misses her brother, Daniel Dorabjee as they will not be able to spend time together in Rakhi. She talked about some of their fun memories together. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him" MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    Vahbiz Dorabjee has consistently showcased remarkable acting prowess throughout her career. Whether it's her roles in "Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani," "Savitri," Saraswatichandra, or Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, her selective approach towards projects reflects her commitment to diverse ventures. Her notable presence on the web show "Showbiz" further underscored her captivating talent. A dedicated family-oriented individual, Vahbiz is frequently seen cherishing moments with her loved ones. Her deep-rooted connection with her family shines through, and as Raksha Bandhan approaches, she candidly discusses her plans and the profound bond she shares with her brother.

    In an interview, Vahbiz shared, "My brother’s name is Daniel Dorabjee, and usually, when we are together, we celebrate, I tie him a rakhi, and we go out. Sometimes he takes me shopping. There is no such ritual that we follow. But we love spending time together. Recently, we went to Udaipur together."

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him" MSW

    Speaking of her relationship with her brother, Vahbiz expressed, "My bond with my brother is very close. It’s funny, but he calls me brother because he thinks I am a very strong and independent woman. We are very opposite in nature, but still, there is an unbreakable bond. She continues, "I really respect my brother for being such a fitness freak. He has also turned vegan three years ago. No matter whether we go to any part of the world, he always eats clean. I never see him cheat or be indisciplined. He has a very good physique."

     

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him" MSW

    When asked about some of her best moments with her brother Daniel, Vahbiz said that she remembers several memorable moments, from from shopping sprees to delightful dinners. She added, "Even during COVID, I was in Pune only, so we spent lovely family time together." Reflecting on the most remarkable gift from her brother, she shared, "My brother has great taste in giving gifts. There are many things he has given me that I still have. He has always had a very unique and rich taste."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vahbiz Dorabjee (@vahbz)

    Vahbiz talked about missing her brother on Rakhi, and said, "Unfortunately, we are not together sometimes on the same day. Like this time on Rakhi, we will be apart, but for me, it’s not any one particular day. Whenever we are together, we have a blast. We make each day special when we are together."

    Wrapping up her conversation, Vahbiz took a stroll down memory lane and fondly shared some endearing recollections with her sibling. She mentioned that there are countless childhood memories with her brother. Attending the same school, she always assumed a maternal role towards him. When she graduated from school, he experienced genuine sadness and resisted going without her. Throughout their formative years, they engaged in activities like biking in Pune. Their shared experiences include various vacations, filled with enjoyment while creating some wonderful memories together.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
