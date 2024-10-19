Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Oviya Helen in LOVE? Rumours surface after Tamil actress' alleged leak sex video; Read details

    A video posted by actress Oviya on Instagram has sparked rumors among netizens that she is in a new relationship.

    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    Oviya is a major reason for Bigg Boss's popularity among Tamil audiences. When the show's first season began, Oviya, a contestant, captured the viewers' hearts. Fans rallied behind her, even creating online armies on social media platforms.

    Despite achieving fame through Bigg Boss, Oviya hasn't been able to capitalize on it effectively. As a result, she currently struggles to secure sufficient film opportunities. While on Bigg Boss, Oviya was romantically interested in fellow contestant Aarav. However, Aarav did not reciprocate her feelings.

    Rumors are circulating that Oviya is in a new relationship. This speculation stems from a live video she posted on Instagram. In the video, someone suddenly rushes in and kisses Oviya while she is eating a biscuit. The video also shows the person hugging Oviya tightly.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Oviya (@happyovi)


    Fans, shocked by the video, have commented that the two are in a relationship. Some even directly ask Oviya, "Who is that sweetheart?". Only Oviya's clarification will reveal whether they are lovers or just friends.

    Who is Oviya Helen?
    Oviya's real name is Helen Nelson. She is a well-known actress in the South Indian cinema industry. She made her breakthrough in the 2007 film Kangaroo, but filmmaker Sarkunam's rural romantic comedy Kalavani propelled her to popularity. Oviya went on to star in several projects around the South before appearing on Bigg Boss Season 1 Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, which helped her become well-known. However, she quit the program in the middle owing to health difficulties. Despite her brief visit, Oviya's presence caused a stir, making her the talk of the town.

