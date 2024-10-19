Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaat: Sunny Deol’s next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday

    Bollywood actor Sunny Deol unveiled the first poster for his upcoming flick Jaat. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, will have a star-studded cast and an action-packed plot.

    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 1:29 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Sunny Deol celebrated his birthday on October 19 by releasing the first poster for his new flick, Jaat. The actor posted a dramatic new look on Instagram, showing him standing furiously with a large fan in hand.

    The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, promises to be action-packed. According to Pinkvilla, the filmmakers plan to release Jatt over the Republic Day weekend in 2025, with an official announcement expected soon. 

    A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

    The poster featured Sunny Deol with a rugged look, holding a heavy metal fan in one hand. The actor shared the poster on his Instagram with a caption, “Introducing the man with a national permit for MASSIVE ACTION. Sunny Deol in and as #JAAT. #SDGM is #JAAT. MASS FEAST LOADING.” Fans were shocked to see his look for the forthcoming film and said it would be a hit film. 

    A fan said, “All time blockbuster sir love you sunny pajji tusi great ho,” while another wished him and wrote, “Wish you very happy birthday paaji…lots of love..What a great return gift for fans.”

    According to Pinkvilla, a source connected to the production said the film will be released around the Republic Day weekend in 2025. The insider stated, "The formal announcement on the release date will be made shortly, but they are targeting this day for Jatt's arrival. Mythri Production and Sunny Deol believe that Republic Day is the ideal moment to release this action-packed entertainment. Sunny plays the title part, and his character will have larger-than-life Jatt characteristics.

    According to the source, Jaat is a patriotic film, and the audience will be startled when they see the images. It's a big-budget action picture with a strong emotional core, something Sunny Deol has excelled at throughout his career. The ensemble cast includes Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

    S Thaman will compose the score on the technical front, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Filming for Jaat is currently underway in Hyderabad.

