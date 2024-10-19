LDF-UDF deal for byelections in Kerala: BJP state president K Surendran

Palakkad: BJP State President K. Surendran, the upcoming by-elections will signal a significant change in Kerala's political scenario. He asserted that the NDA's genuine alternative will gain acceptance across the state. Surendran alleged that mafia groups have hijacked the Congress party and accused the LDF and UDF of setting up a deal in the state. Additionally, he criticized a DCC leader for intervening to obtain land for a petrol pump in Kannur.

Kannur ADM's suicide: Discrepancy in signatures raise possible fake bribery complaint by petrol pump owner

He inquired about the current situation of the Congress leaders K. Sudhakaran, Muraleedharan, Chandy Oommen, and Ramesh Chennithala in the party, claiming that a mafia group has taken control of it. He questioned whether CPI(M)'s MB Rajesh had overlooked his party's report following the Lok Sabha election defeat, remarking that the CPM has been on a downward spiral in Palakkad for the last three elections. He also asked about the circumstances surrounding BJP's E. Sreedharan's loss in Palakkad, stating that when Shafi Parambil won, it was the CPM members who laughed more than the Congress party.

Surendran said, "In the state, there is a deal involving the UDF in Palakkad and the LDF in Chelakkara for the upcoming byelection. The implication is that a third party should not meddle, as this arrangement will ultimately collapse. It was claimed that PP Divya made an unauthorized intervention during the meeting against the ADM. Additionally, there is collusion between the LDF and UDF concerning the petrol pump. Divya is operating under an alias, and the absence of action against the Collector raises concerns about an underlying motive."

