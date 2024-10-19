WATCH: Orry reacts hilariously to Ranveer Singh’s burning question: 'What does he do?'

Ranveer Singh is a whirlwind of energy, known for spreading joy and laughter wherever he goes. His natural charisma makes him a favorite among fans, whether they’re young or old. Recently, a lighthearted moment with his friend Orry, Orhan Awatramani, caught the attention of many, leading to questions about Orry’s role in the Bollywood scene.

On October 18, Orry shared a fun video on Instagram with Ranveer. In the video, Ranveer humorously addressed two questions that fans often ask: “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” and “What does Orry do?” His playful way of speaking made everyone laugh and highlighted their curiosity about both topics.

Orry added to the fun by captioning the post, “These are the questions that haunt us,” showcasing his delight as Ranveer jokingly addressed him. This playful banter provided a moment of joy for their followers, reminding everyone of their close friendship.

In addition to his entertaining antics, Ranveer has been making headlines for significant personal milestones. On September 8, he and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, welcomed their baby girl, a heartwarming development for the couple. Furthermore, Ranveer is busy preparing for his role in "Singham Again," directed by Rohit Shetty. The film boasts a star-studded lineup, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, and is set to release on November 1.

Exciting projects are on the horizon for Ranveer as well. Insider reports indicate that he will resume shooting for Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film in November. Following a productive shoot in Bangkok, anticipation is building for the next segment, which promises to deliver more thrilling content based on real stories from India’s Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). This film is expected to hit theaters in the latter half of 2025.

ALSO READ Gaurav Taneja posts sweet selfie with Ritu Rathee, SLAMS trolls about their relationship [Photo]

Latest Videos