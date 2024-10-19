Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gaurav Taneja posts sweet selfie with Ritu Rathee, SLAMS trolls about their relationship [Photo]

     Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee address separation rumors by sharing a joyful selfie, urging fans to respect their privacy, and dismissing trolls with a heartfelt message about personal relationships.
     

    Gaurav Taneja posts sweet selfie with Ritu Rathee, SLAMS trolls about their relationship [Photo] NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    YouTubers Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee have been in the spotlight lately due to swirling rumors about their separation. The speculation took the internet by storm in recent days, leaving fans concerned about the couple’s relationship. However, Gaurav recently took to social media to set the record straight and share a moment of happiness with Ritu.

    On Saturday, October 19, Gaurav posted a cheerful selfie of the two sitting inside a car, both beaming with smiles. The photo was a refreshing sight for fans who had been worried about their favorite couple. In the caption accompanying the image, Gaurav addressed the ongoing speculation and urged his followers to respect their privacy.

    He began by drawing a parallel to his fans' own family experiences. “To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through some tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you,” he wrote. Gaurav emphasized the importance of understanding that personal issues should remain private, stating, “If your parents didn’t involve you in their relationship troubles, then please, don’t involve yourselves in ours.”

    With this heartfelt message, Gaurav aimed to remind his followers to be sensible and respectful. He added, “Every sensible person would understand this,” making it clear that he and Ritu are navigating their challenges privately, without public scrutiny.

    This post suggests that the couple’s divorce is not imminent, contrary to earlier reports. A few days before Gaurav's post, Ritu also released a video statement to clarify their relationship status, further indicating that they are still together.

    As fans eagerly await more updates, Gaurav and Ritu’s candid approach has been a refreshing reminder of the importance of privacy in personal relationships. The couple continues to receive support from their loyal fanbase, who hope for their happiness moving forward.

    ALSO READ When Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai lit up the stage with their romantic dance, throwback video goes viral

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jaat Sunny Deol next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday RBA

    Jaat: Sunny Deol’s next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday

    WATCH: Orry reacts hilariously to Ranveer Singh's burning question: 'What does he do?' NTI

    WATCH: Orry reacts hilariously to Ranveer Singh’s burning question: 'What does he do?'

    Is Oviya Helen in LOVE? Rumours surface after Tamil actress' alleged leak sex video; Read details RBA

    Is Oviya Helen in LOVE? Rumours surface after Tamil actress' alleged leak sex video; Read details

    When Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai lit up the stage with their romantic dance, throwback video goes viral NTI

    When Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai lit up the stage with their romantic dance, throwback video goes viral

    Bigg Boss 14 fame Sara Gurpal reveals SHOCKING casting couch experience in Punjabi film industry NTI

    Bigg Boss 14 fame Sara Gurpal reveals SHOCKING casting couch experience in Punjabi film industry

    Recent Stories

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites? gcw

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites?

    IAF UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya continues journey to Guwahati vkp

    IAF-UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya, continues journey to Guwahati

    Jaat Sunny Deol next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday RBA

    Jaat: Sunny Deol’s next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy shk

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it gcw

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon