Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan visited Vaishno Devi prior to music launch in Chennai; [Watch Video]

Jawan: A viral video of Shah Rukh Khan entering Vaishno Devi temple has resurfaced on the internet prior to the musical launch event in Chennai today. Jawan, directed at Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan is releasing in theatres on 7th September--by Amrita Ghosh

Shah Rukh Khan was seen visiting Vaishnodevi has anticipation mounts for the release of his much-hyped action thriller ‘Jawan’. A special music launch event is being held in Chennai today. Shah Rukh took to his Instagram handle to announce this news to his fans.

In a heartfelt message to his supporters, Shah Rukh expressed, “Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready… I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you 3 PM onwards,".

Meanwhile, the trailer launch event is happening in Dubai on the 31st of August at 9 p.m. IST. Prior to the grand events in Chennai and Dubai, featuring song launches and the much-awaited trailer reveal, Shah Rukh Khan embarked on a visit to the sacred Vaishno Devi temple in Katra. In an attempt to maintain a low profile, Khan donned a mask and a blue hooded jacket. However, a video capturing his entrance to the temple premises, accompanied by a contingent of police personnel, has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the lead-up to the event in Chennai, the film's director, Atlee, also expressed his enthusiasm. On X, he shared, “Can’t wait for this! See you all tommmmmmm at the #jawan pre-release event tomorrow, 3 pm at Sai Ram Engineering College, Chennai.”

In addition to these announcements, images from the venue have been circulating widely. These photos offer a sneak peek into the college grounds and the elaborate setup constructed in anticipation of King Khan's arrival. Meanwhile, the trailer is anticipated to be released in Dubai on August 31.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon on winning National Award; her humble ambitions and future aspirations

"Jawan" marks Shah Rukh Khan's inaugural collaboration with director Atlee. The teaser has already provided audiences with a glimpse into the multifaceted roles that the superstar will undertake in the movie. Scheduled for release on September 7, the highly anticipated film features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in pivotal roles. Reports have also surfaced suggesting that Shah Rukh will portray a dual role in the movie, portraying a fighter (father) and a jailer (son).

ALSO READ: Jawan Audio Launch: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee to attend pre-release event in Chennai (Photos)