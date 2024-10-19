'DK Shivakumar destroyed lakes built by Kempegowda in B'luru for money': HD Kumaraswamy slams DCM

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused Deputy CM DK Shivakumar of causing Bengaluru's rain emergency by destroying lakes for land development. He criticized Congress for political conspiracies, misuse of SIT, and unfulfilled promises, while confirming the NDA's candidate for the Channapatna by-election.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a sharp attack on Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, accusing him of being responsible for the current flooding and rain emergency in Bengaluru. He alleged that the city’s lakes and dams, once built by Kempegowda, have been destroyed due to Shivakumar’s greed for land and money.

Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy criticized the closure of lakes and canals, stating, "Lakes like Puttenahalli and Bilekellanahalli have been closed and converted into colonies for profit. Bengaluru is suffering because of this land hunger. Those criticizing me should first understand this."



'Channapatna by-poll ticket is for me', says BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara; HD Kumaraswamy reacts

Kumaraswamy further claimed that Shivakumar had no moral ground to speak against him. "Can you drain out floodwater with a motor in half an hour when it rains? You boast about adding 110 villages to Bengaluru for the Jal Jeevan Mission, but do you think 50 lakh people can live in those 110 villages? If that's the case, what is the population of Bengaluru?" he questioned, calling out Shivakumar for his false promises.

Why am I being investigated?

Kumaraswamy also questioned the ongoing investigation against him, stating that he was unaware of the reasons behind it. "On what grounds was the complaint filed against me? I know who the Chief Minister met at his house," he remarked, hinting at political conspiracies. He alleged that some officers were called to the CM’s residence to file an FIR but insisted that nothing significant had been discussed.

Congress is using SIT as a weapon

Responding to accusations that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) departments are used as tools by the central government, Kumaraswamy countered, saying that the Congress party has its weapon – the Special Investigation Team (SIT). "This government has a Siddaramaiah Investigation Team and a Shivakumar Investigation Team. Their target is me," he asserted.

Shifting focus to the Channapatna by-election, Kumaraswamy confirmed that the NDA would field a candidate from their alliance, regardless of whom the Congress nominates. "Whether they bring in a surprise candidate or not, we are not just a Deve Gowda family anymore – we are now an NDA family," he said, ensuring there would be no issues with the NDA’s candidate selection.



CM Siddaramaiah is presenting caste census to cover-up MUDA land scam: HD Kumaraswamy

Mekedatu project

Kumaraswamy took a dig at the Congress for the stalled Goat Hunt project, advising them to seek approval from their "friend," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, before moving forward. "Talk to your partner and have him bring it to Prime Minister Modi. He will sign it in five minutes," Kumaraswamy quipped, referring to the Congress's relationship with Tamil Nadu.

In his scathing remarks, Kumaraswamy made it clear that the mismanagement of lakes and Bengaluru’s rain emergency is a direct consequence of the unchecked greed for land and political power.

Latest Videos