Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF-UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya, continues journey to Guwahati

    The Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally, honouring Lord Shri Rama, began on October 8 and will cover 7,000 km. After passing through Ayodhya and several cities, it will reach Guwahati on October 24 and Tawang by Diwali, with over 50 participants.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally passed through Ayodhya  Ram Temple and offered salutes to Lord Shri Rama, who is celebrated the world over as the ever-victorious hero of a billion people who annihilated the wicked and returned triumphantly to Ayodhya, while their on way to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. 

    Beginning on October 8, the Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally will reach Guwahati in Assam on October 24 and subsequently to Tawang on October 28-29.

    IAF-UWM car rally: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh interacts with participants at Dehradun

    At Lucknow, the rally was welcomed at Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force Station by its commander Group Captain Gagan Kohli. The rally paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Smritika War Memorial.  

    After covering Leh, Kargil, Drass, Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur, the rally’s next destination would be Darbhanga and Coochbehar, and Guwahati to finally flag down in Tawang on Diwali. 

    During their journey so far, the rally highlighted the highways built under union minister Nitin Gadkari’s Highways ministry and its unsung heroes of NHIDCl.

    Indian Air Force-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally enters Srinagar, covers over 550-km 

    Several highways in the northeastern part of the country have seen fighter jets landing on them, showcasing the top-level construction standards of the roads.

    It is the first time that the IAF is conducting its largest-ever car rally, covering 7,000 km from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.  Over 50 serving and veterans are participating in the car rally.

