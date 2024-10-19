How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites?

Learn how to identify dengue mosquitoes with simple tips and effective prevention strategies. Protect yourself and your family from dengue fever by recognizing the signs and preventing mosquito bites.

Dengue cases are rising rapidly. Without timely preventive measures, the disease can spread quickly. Identifying the Aedes mosquito is crucial for prevention and control. These mosquitoes, primarily Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, transmit the dengue virus and other diseases like chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever. So, let's see how to identify the dengue mosquito.

Size and Shape of Dengue Mosquito Aedes mosquitoes are small, dark, and typically 4-7 millimeters long, with slender bodies and long legs. Their distinct markings set them apart. Black and White Stripes on Dengue Mosquito Aedes mosquitoes have black and white stripes. These white markings on their black bodies are a strong visual cue, distinguishing them from other mosquitoes of uniform color. The Aedes albopictus, or Asian tiger mosquito, has a single white stripe down its back.

Dengue Mosquitoes Bite During the Day Unlike malaria-transmitting Anopheles mosquitoes, dengue mosquitoes are active during daylight hours, especially early morning and late afternoon. They can bite throughout the day, particularly in shady areas. Aedes mosquitoes take multiple blood meals in a single sitting, increasing disease transmission risk. Dengue Mosquitoes Breed in Stagnant Water Aedes mosquitoes breed in clean, stagnant water, often found in flower pots, discarded tires, buckets, bird baths, clogged drains, and water storage containers. Even small amounts of water are sufficient for breeding.

How to Prevent Dengue? Eliminating breeding sites is the best way to control Aedes mosquito populations. Regularly clean areas with stagnant water, cover water storage containers, and ensure proper drainage. Even small puddles should be removed.

Using mosquito repellents with lemon eucalyptus oil prevents bites. While Aedes mosquitoes are diurnal, insecticide-treated nets can enhance protection. When outdoors, wear long sleeves, pants, and socks, especially during peak mosquito activity. Light-colored clothing is preferable, as mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors.

