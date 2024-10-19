When Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai lit up the stage with their romantic dance, throwback video goes viral

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's romantic dance video from the past has gone viral, reminding fans of their chemistry. Both stars are in the news for different personal reasons today.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai have a storied history that continues to intrigue fans. Their romance began on the sets of the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The chemistry between the two actors was undeniable, making the film a classic in Bollywood. However, by 2002, their relationship faced serious turmoil, leading to public controversies and allegations.

The split was particularly messy, with Aishwarya reportedly accusing Salman of physical abuse. This fallout not only impacted their relationship but also led to a public feud involving actor Vivek Oberoi, who made statements against Salman in the media. Though these events are now behind them, fans often reminisce about the couple’s earlier days.

Recently, an old video surfaced, showcasing Salman and Aishwarya dancing together at an awards function. In this charming clip, they performed the song "Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi" and other tracks from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Aishwarya looked stunning in a purple salwar kameez, while Salman dazzled with his usual flamboyance. The video serves as a nostalgic reminder of their chemistry during happier times.

Currently, both actors are making headlines for different reasons. Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, and recently, rumors have circulated about trouble in their marriage. While neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has confirmed any separation, Aishwarya subtly dismissed the rumors by flaunting her wedding ring at a recent event, indicating that all may not be as it seems.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has been in the news for more serious reasons. Reports have emerged about death threats issued to him by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, especially following his involvement in a blackbuck poaching case. The gang's threats have led to increased security measures for the actor. Additionally, the murder of Baba Siddique, a known figure with ties to Salman, is being investigated in connection to this gang.

As the past and present of these stars unfold, their stories continue to capture the public’s imagination.

