    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drop cute picture of daughter Malti Marie's 'first soundcheck'; know details

    Actress Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas shared images from his recent performance at London's Royal Albert Hall, as well as those of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    Nick posted a black and white picture on Instagram of himself holding Malti and was pictured on stage with Malti in his arms, holding a microphone. She was looking away from the camera and holding a headphone. Malti was wearing white, whereas Nick wore a white shirt and black trousers. He captioned the post: "Her first soundcheck (red heart emoji)."

    On Sunday, Priyanka posted photos of herself posing with Nick on her Instagram account. For the camera, the couple displayed a variety of looks. Nick was spotted wearing all black, while Priyanka wore a patterned bodycon dress. Priyanka was seen in one of the photos standing on the steps while her mother Madhu Chopra kissed her on the head, making the actor grin. Madhu was spotted wearing the same jacket and a shimmering black dress.

    Nick was pictured holding Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on stage as the infant was wearing headphones, according to a picture that Priyanka shared. The father and daughter team turned to face the spectators. In one of the images, Priyanka and Malti were playing together. The toddler attempted to grab a black rope that Priyanka held in front of her as she lay on a bed. Priyanka may be fixing her mother's hair in one of the pictures.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Priyanka also uploaded a video of the Jonas Brothers playing live in front of an enthusiastic crowd. Moreover, she shared a picture of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas performing on stage.The caption of the photo read: "What a night (collision symbol and sparkles emojis)." Nick reacted to the post with heart eyes and fire emojis.

    WORK FRONT: On April 28, the Russo Brothers 'Citadel', debuting on Prime Video, will make Priyanka's appearance known to viewers. Two elite agents from the international secret agency Citadel, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka), are the focus of the action-packed programme. She will also appear in the Farhan Akhtar film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
