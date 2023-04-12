Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nafisa Ali's vintage picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in polo tournament is unmissable

    Nafisa Ali's old and rare unseen throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra is priceless and adorable. Know more.

    Nafisa Ali's vintage picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in polo tournament is unmissable vma
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

    Veteran actress Nafisa Ali often takes nostalgic and sweet trips down memory lane. She shares throwback pictures of herself or with other actors on her Instagram handle. Today, she shared a priceless picture of herself with the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and global icon Priyanka Chopra. The post is a tribute to her husband’s regiment, the 61st Cavalry.

    Nafisa Ali took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture. It seems like the rumored ex-couple and duo went as chief guests to a polo tournament of the 61st Cavalry regiment in Delhi. In the said image, Nafisa presented Shah Rukh Khan with a polo jacket of the 61st Cavalry. Priyanka Chopra is also seen in the frame but got overshadowed by Nafisa.

    Sharing the photo, Nafisa wrote, "This was when Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra came as chief guests to our polo tournament in Delhi. We presented him with the regiment‘s polo jacket. My husband’s Regiment, the 61st Cavalry, was formed immediately after India’s independence in 1947 following the amalgamation of the princely states with India. All regular and irregular erstwhile state forces’ cavalry units got disbanded to raise a new Horse Cavalry Regiment."

    Nafisa Ali is best known for her roles in films such as Uunchai, Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa, Life In A Metro, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer forthcoming big releases are Jawan with Nayanthara and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Priyanka Chopra makes her Bollywood comeback in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She would also share screen space alongside Richard Madden in the most-awaited series, Citadel, slated to release on Prime Video on April 28. Recently, she announced that she has teamed up with John Cena and Idris Elba for a film titled Heads of State.

