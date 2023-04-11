Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Marvels teaser trailer OUT: Witness Captain America, Ms. Marvel giving glimpse of time-travel fantasy

    After a long wait, the awaited teaser trailer for The Marvels movie is out now. Witness Captain America and Ms. Marvel giving fans a delectable glimpse at dramatic time travel and fantasy awaiting them. Know more.

    The Marvels teaser trailer OUT: Witness Captain America, Ms. Marvel giving glimpse of time-travel fantasy vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 7:34 PM IST

    Marvel Cinematic Universe has consistently brought out many brilliant and well-made actioner-fantasy adventure movies while establishing itself as one of the most loved superhero universes on the big screen. As the universe has continually grown and expanded over the years, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever helped close out the universe's Phase Four. All sights are now stuck and trained on Phase Five of the MCU. 

    One of the films set to be a part of that adventure is Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels. The film has been one of the more highly anticipated projects to hit the big screen. It is finally happening. After creating more buzz by dropping a spine-chilling audio teaser for the film, makes ended Marvel fans anticipation by dropping the teaser trailer for The Marvels which is a sequel to the iconic film Captain America (2019).

    ALSO READ: 'The Marvels' enigmatic audio teaser gives glimpses of adventure and thrill awaiting fans

    Unsurprisingly, the trailer has given a tantalizing dose and display of the fantasy, action, drama, brilliant performances, and adventure between superheroes that the MCU is known for. The trailer does not skimp on chaos and excitement as we see the movie's stars put in an unusual and irregular position with their powers. The previously released poster was enough to stir excitement in fans.

    But this awaited teaser trailer has done an excellent job of giving fans a peak of what to expect from the upcoming sequel using the ensemble cast with excellent cinematography followed by breathtaking visuals and stunning sound design to set up a cohesive and exciting glimpse into the future of the MCU.

    The trio includes Captain Marvel, the half-Kree, half-human interplanetary potent Avenger, aka Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Then there is Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a young mutant from Jersey City who idolizes Carol Danvers while having the ability to harness cosmic energy and create light structures. The third of the trio is Rambeau. The Marvels is the 33rd film in the MCU. But, it is also a continuation of the hit and globally acclaimed Ms. Marvel, the Disney+ series in 2022. The Marvels releases in theatres on November 10, 2023.

    ALSO READ: Shefali Shah shares horrifying story about being 'touched inappropriately' in market; know details

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 7:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Pets Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, proud celebrity pet parents in Bollywood vma

    National Pets Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, proud celebrity pet parents in Bollywood

    Where is Deepika Padukone? Check out her latest selfie with fans in one of India's neighbouring countries AHA

    Where is Deepika Padukone? Check out her latest selfie with fans in one of India's neighbouring countries

    Love Anime? Here are some Life lessons from your favourite Japanese animated characters RBA

    Love Anime? Here are some Life lessons from your favourite Japanese animated characters

    Salman Khan receives yet another death threat; caller says will kill actor on April 30 AHA

    Salman Khan receives yet another death threat; caller says will kill actor on April 30

    Celina Jaitly hits back at film critic Umair Sandhu, who claims she 'SLEPT' with Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen RBA

    Celina Jaitly hits back at film critic Umair Sandhu, who claims she SLEPT with Feroz and his son Fardeen Khan

    Recent Stories

    MEA responds to China's objection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    MEA responds to China's objection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

    Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez takes trip down memory lane when owing their yacht (PICTURES)-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez takes trip down memory lane when owing their yacht (PICTURES)

    Why is Karan Johar trending? glance at the filmmaker's net worth, family, luxurious cars, and more vma

    Why is Karan Johar trending? glance at the filmmaker's net worth, family, luxurious cars, and more

    Taking away MP tag won't stop me from representing people of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP AJR

    Taking away MP tag won't stop me from representing people of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP

    Monalisa SEXY video with Pawan Singh: Bhojpuri actress' BOLD moves is making fans crazy-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video with Pawan Singh: Bhojpuri actress' BOLD moves is making fans crazy-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon