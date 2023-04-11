The Marvels teaser trailer OUT: Witness Captain America, Ms. Marvel giving glimpse of time-travel fantasy

After a long wait, the awaited teaser trailer for The Marvels movie is out now. Witness Captain America and Ms. Marvel giving fans a delectable glimpse at dramatic time travel and fantasy awaiting them. Know more.

Marvel Cinematic Universe has consistently brought out many brilliant and well-made actioner-fantasy adventure movies while establishing itself as one of the most loved superhero universes on the big screen. As the universe has continually grown and expanded over the years, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever helped close out the universe's Phase Four. All sights are now stuck and trained on Phase Five of the MCU.

One of the films set to be a part of that adventure is Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels. The film has been one of the more highly anticipated projects to hit the big screen. It is finally happening. After creating more buzz by dropping a spine-chilling audio teaser for the film, makes ended Marvel fans anticipation by dropping the teaser trailer for The Marvels which is a sequel to the iconic film Captain America (2019).

Unsurprisingly, the trailer has given a tantalizing dose and display of the fantasy, action, drama, brilliant performances, and adventure between superheroes that the MCU is known for. The trailer does not skimp on chaos and excitement as we see the movie's stars put in an unusual and irregular position with their powers. The previously released poster was enough to stir excitement in fans.

But this awaited teaser trailer has done an excellent job of giving fans a peak of what to expect from the upcoming sequel using the ensemble cast with excellent cinematography followed by breathtaking visuals and stunning sound design to set up a cohesive and exciting glimpse into the future of the MCU.

The trio includes Captain Marvel, the half-Kree, half-human interplanetary potent Avenger, aka Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Then there is Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a young mutant from Jersey City who idolizes Carol Danvers while having the ability to harness cosmic energy and create light structures. The third of the trio is Rambeau. The Marvels is the 33rd film in the MCU. But, it is also a continuation of the hit and globally acclaimed Ms. Marvel, the Disney+ series in 2022. The Marvels releases in theatres on November 10, 2023.

