    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress increases hotness on Instagram in BOLD black blouse

    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, the renowned Bhojpuri actress, has taken social media by storm with bewitching looks and elevated the hotness quotient on the 'gram in her bold black blouse. Her ardent fans love her stunning body.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks hot and captivating as she soars the temperature high by donning the bold black blouse in the dance video. This dance reel of Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla went viral on Instagram. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata grooves to the viral song mix of Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj starrer Aara Kabhi Hara Nahi with her effortless and smooth dance moves in a bold black blouse. She gives dope and kick-ass poses by flaunting her toned body and abs here.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this sensual dance video of Namrata Malla was released today, it went popular on social media in just a few hours. Namrata Malla looks stunning in a BOLD black blouse in the video. She flaunts her toned abs with a golden kamar bandh.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla serves a dose of sensual looks and soars the temperature and fashion element on the 'gram with seductive looks to the camera in the dance video and flaunts her toned body in a bold black blouse and risque ghagra.
     

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Her followers are widely sharing Namrata Malla's photos and videos. Namrata shows off her sultry and hot looks by flaunting her toned body in a bold black blouse and black golden work risque ghagra.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata is wearing a bold black blouse in the video. She displays her smooth dance moves as she flaunts her sizzling cleavage, toned abs, and body.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla is showing off her delectable body as she walks the talk in the bold black blouse and risque ghagra, alongside a radiant smile.

