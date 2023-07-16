Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend Wimbledon: Couple looks stylish as they watch tennis tournament in London

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wimbledon date: The couple was spotted attending Day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday (July 15).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas appear to be tennis enthusiasts. On Saturday, the pair was seen attending the 13th day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Following their 'wonderful day out,' the musician shared a slew of joyful photographs with his lady love and a sweet statement summarising their day.

Chopra Jonas and the 'Sucker' singer began dating in 2017, nearly a year before marriage. They later had their first child, Malti Marie, through surrogacy in January 2022.

The note read, “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my ❤️. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam.”

Priyanka looked stunning in a frilled gown with shades of green, black and white for the tournament. She completed her look with chunky earrings and well-defined eyes. Nick, on the other hand looked dapper in a checkered blazer. The two wore sunglasses with their outfits. Priyanka was also spotted with a white purse.

In another shot, they were lounging in the Royal Box, where Priyanka was photographing their tickets. However, the actress has yet to share them on social media.

Priyanka also posted a humorous video of herself after her public appearance at the competition. Even while attending gatherings is enjoyable, clothing issues might be tough to overlook. Later, on their way back, Nick attempted to untie Priyanka's hair, which was neatly wrapped into a ponytail. Priyanka posted a cute video of the same thing from their vehicle. She said, "Ponytails are complicated."

Fans on seeing the video dropped in comments cheering for Nick dishing out major husband goal. One of the fans wrote, “Wish we all get a Nick Jonas.” Another one read, “Aww what a caring husband 😢.” “Yikes this is true love❤️❤️😂😂😂😂 definitely a great couple together,” read another one. Another comment read, “Nick jiju jaisa koii nahi😍.”



