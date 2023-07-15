Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 most popular Hollywood singers who collaborated with Indian singers

    The collaboration between Hollywood and Indian singers has created a unique blend of musical styles and cultural fusion. Here are five popular Hollywood singers who have collaborated with Indian singers, captivating audiences with their exceptional talent and cross-cultural musical endeavours. These collaborations between Hollywood and Indian singers have bridged cultural boundaries, creating a global appreciation for the diverse musical traditions. With their unique fusions and shared passion for music, these collaborations have enriched the global music scene, captivating audiences worldwide.

    Here are the 5 most popular Hollywood singers who collaborated with Bollywood singers:

    1. A.R. Rahman:

    Renowned Indian composer and singer A.R. Rahman has collaborated with several Hollywood artists, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Dido, and The Pussycat Dolls. His fusion of Indian classical music with contemporary sounds has gained global acclaim.

    2. Will.i.am:

    The Black Eyed Peas frontman, Will.i.am, has collaborated with Indian artists such as Priyanka Chopra and A.R. Rahman. Their collaborations, like "In My City" and "Birthday", have been chart-toppers and showcased the seamless blend of Western and Indian music.

    3. Akon:

    The acclaimed Senegalese-American singer Akon has collaborated with Indian artists, including Aadesh Shrivastava and Hamsika Iyer. Their tracks, such as "Chammak Challo" and "Holla Holla," have garnered massive popularity and highlighted the fusion of different musical genres.

    4. Snoop Dogg:

    The legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has joined forces with Indian musicians, notably collaborating with Akshay Kumar and Dr Zeus. Songs like "Singh is Kinng" and "Woof Woof" have showcased the successful fusion of hip-hop and Indian beats.

    5. Pitbull:

    The dynamic rapper Pitbull has collaborated with various Indian artists, including Priyanka Chopra and Guru Randhawa. Tracks like "Exotic" and "Slowly Slowly" have topped international music charts, showcasing the blend of English and Indian lyrics.

