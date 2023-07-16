Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In Pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's road trip to Golden Temple Vellore is most relaxing

    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a break from her acting career and is now set to embark on a healing journey. Yesterday, she took off on a road trip to Golden Temple Vellore to focus on her healing journey.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu exhibited tremendous bravery and elegance while battling Myositis, an auto-immune illness. She was diagnosed with Myositis last year.

    Samantha is currently finished with all of her tasks. She is currently taking a break from acting to focus on her rehabilitation path.

    After concluding her 'Citadel India' filming, Samantha headed off on a road vacation around Tamil Nadu.
     

    Samantha has had a difficult six months with rigorous shooting schedules. She shot for 'Kushi' and 'Citadel India' in Turkey and Serbia.
     

    On July 13, Samantha wrapped up the shooting of 'Citadel India' and wrote a special note for the team. She also confirmed that she's indeed taking a break.

    The actress has taken off on a road trip across Tamil Nadu. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha gave a sneak peek into her long drive.
     

    We also get a look at her playlist that include Harish Raghavendra’s Melliname and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi title track. She even shared pictures from the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Vellore.

    Samantha will be seen next in director Shiva Nirvana's 'Kushi'. She will share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time. The romantic entertainer will release in theatres on September 1.

    After 'Kushi', she will be seen in 'Citadel India', which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Samantha is likely to take a year-long break from work to get treatment for her auto-immune condition called Myositis. It is said that she will head to the US for treatment.

