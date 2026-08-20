Prime Video is set to release 'Lineker', a four-part docu-series on the life of former footballer Gary Lineker. It will explore his 50-year career, his evolution into an outspoken broadcaster, and his successful media business, Goalhanger.

Prime Video is set to chronicle the life and career of former footballer-turned-broadcaster Gary Lineker via a docu-series. A four-part miniseries, Lineker, will look at his 50-year career, which has mostly recently seen him become a media and entertainment business owner through his successful podcasting operation Goalhanger. It will also explore how he went from his 'Mr Nice Guy' reputation on the pitch to becoming an outspoken and often divisive character in modern Britain, as per Deadline.

From National Icon to Divisive Figure

Once England's record goalscorer, Lineker became a national icon and, following his retirement from football, went on to become one of the country's leading broadcasters, presenting the BBC's flagship football programme Match of the Day for 26 years. However, as Britain polarised politically around issues such as Brexit and the Israel-Hamas War, Lineker often found himself at the center of heated debates as right-wing news outlets dubbed him a liberal left-winger, as per Deadline.

Official Announcement

Announcing the project, Prime Video UK on Instagram wrote, "Coming soon - A no-holds-barred docuseries telling the definitive story of Gary Lineker's life and career. With nostalgic and unseen personal archive, from his childhood in Leicester to emerging as a footballing superstar, before becoming a renowned broadcaster, entrepreneur, podcaster and so much more - 'Lineker' is the story of one of England's original international football icons."

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Current Ventures and Production Details

He is now the host of the popular The Rest is Football podcast, which has been picked up by Netflix and is produced by Goalhanger, the UK media company Lineker set up with Tony Pastor.

Lineker will launch on Prime Video globally in 2027, with Orchard Studios producing, with Nat Lippiett and former Amazon Studios UK chief Dan Grabiner as the exec producers. (ANI)