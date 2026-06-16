Prakash Padukone opened up about his beautiful journey as a grandfather, sharing adorable details about granddaughter Dua while appreciating Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s efforts in parenting their daughter.

Legendary badminton player and Padma Shri awardee Prakash Padukone recently shared his happiness about becoming a grandfather and spoke fondly about his granddaughter Dua. He revealed that the experience of spending time with her has given him a completely new perspective on family and parenting.

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Prakash Padukone Praises Deepika and Ranveer’s Parenting

Talking about his bond with Dua, Prakash admitted that he never expected being a grandparent to feel so special. He said he now understands why grandparents share such a deep connection with their grandchildren.

He also praised his daughter Deepika Padukone and son-in-law Ranveer Singh for their involvement in raising Dua. Prakash said that while Deepika takes care of most responsibilities, Ranveer also plays an active role whenever he is free from work. He added that both families are always there to support them.

Reflecting on his own parenting journey, Prakash shared that his busy badminton career meant he missed many everyday moments while raising Deepika and her sister Anisha. However, as a grandfather, he now enjoys noticing every small change and milestone in Dua’s life.

Dua Enjoys Simple Moments Away From Spotlight

Prakash revealed that he and his wife Ujjala try to give Dua a normal childhood despite the family’s public life. During her visits to Bengaluru, they take her for simple outings like metro rides, auto-rickshaw trips, and visits to parks.

He shared that Dua enjoys watching trains near their home and loves spending time outdoors. He also revealed that she is fond of playing padel and has a friendly personality. According to Prakash, she happily interacts with people and enjoys meeting new faces.

Grandfatherhood Brings New Joy for Prakash

Prakash Padukone said watching Dua grow has been a special experience for him. He mentioned that she is growing quickly and is currently at a very interesting stage of life, bringing happiness and new memories to the entire family.