Singer Post Malone is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend, Christy Lee. The news was shared by Lee's friend, Marina Hollyer, via an Instagram story that included photos of the couple and Lee showing off her new diamond engagement ring.

Post Malone is engaged to Christy Lee, with the singer reportedly proposing to her with a diamond ring. According to PEOPLE magazine, the news was shared on Wednesday through an Instagram Story posted by Lee's friend Marina Hollyer.

Hollyer shared pictures of the couple, including one in which Lee showed off her engagement ring while wearing a veil and a "Bride to Be" sash. In one of the pictures, Lee can be seen holding her left hand near her face as she shows off the ring. Hollyer also shared a picture of the couple posing with their friends and wrote, "My best friend in the world just got engaged, Love you more than words Toph!!!" A representative for Malone did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the publication, Malone and Lee were first linked in March 2025 after they were spotted together. The couple were later seen having dinner at the Beefbar restaurant in Paris and also went shopping together. They were photographed sharing a kiss after visiting several designer stores.

Post Malone's Previous Relationship

The relationship came after reports that Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, had split from his former fiancee, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park. The two got engaged in 2021 after Malone proposed in Las Vegas. He confirmed their engagement during a 2023 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. In May 2022, Malone revealed that he and Park were expecting their first child. He later confirmed the arrival of their daughter during an interview with Howard Stern in June 2022, as per PEOPLE. The singer has not publicly shared her name or exact date of birth.

At the time, Malone spoke about becoming a father and said, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Upcoming Tour

Meanwhile, Malone is set to take his Big Ass Stadium Tour to Asia next month. The tour will later continue to Australia and New Zealand before wrapping up in October.(ANI)