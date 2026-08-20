Ranbir Kapoor is set to return as Shiva in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2, with reports suggesting filming could begin in 2027. Alia Bhatt may reprise Isha, while Deepika Padukone is reportedly in talks.

Ranbir Kapoor is set to return to Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy universe with Brahmastra 2, and the latest reports suggest that the much-awaited sequel could finally move into production next year. After wrapping up his commitments to Ramayana, the actor is expected to shift his focus to the second instalment of the franchise.

Ranbir Kapoor Could Begin Shooting in 2027

According to reports, Brahmastra 2 may begin filming in April 2027. While the makers are yet to officially confirm the shooting schedule, the project is reportedly progressing through its writing and pre-production stages.

Ranbir, who played Shiva in the first film, is expected to reprise the role in the sequel. However, the story could become even more intriguing as reports suggest that he may also portray Dev, a character central to the franchise’s larger mythology.

The first film, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, released in 2022 and introduced audiences to Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse, blending mythology, fantasy and superhero elements.

Alia Bhatt Returns, Deepika Padukone in Talks

Alia Bhatt is also expected to return as Isha, continuing her character’s relationship with Shiva. Their pairing was one of the key elements of the first film, and the sequel is likely to explore their story further.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s possible involvement has added another layer of excitement. Reports claim that the actress has been approached for the role of Amrita, a significant character connected to the film’s mythology.

If Deepika joins the cast, Brahmastra 2 could bring together Ranbir, Alia and Deepika in the same fantasy universe. However, her casting has not been officially confirmed yet.

With a bigger storyline, returning leads and potential new additions, the sequel is shaping up to expand the Astraverse significantly. Until the makers make an official announcement, the reported shooting timeline and casting details should be treated as unconfirmed updates.