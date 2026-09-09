The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir screened movies in portable theatres set up in a field, drawing several students. Attendees praised the unique cinematic experience and the opportunity to interact directly with filmmakers.

Portable theatres are a new fashion in theatrical storytelling. The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir screened movies in portable theatres, which were attended by several students. Youth watched the movies at a portable theatre, which was set up in a field. It was attended by several students who watched the movie and interacted with the filmmakers after the screening.

Visitor Reactions

One of the visitors, named Shaikh, expressed his happiness after watching the short films and movies in portable theatres at IFFJK. "It was a very good experience. I saw the theatre for the first time in Kashmir. I really liked it. It was a very good experience. Short films are shown. They are very good. There are directors. Their whole team is very good. We are able to interact with them. It feels very good to come here, and it is my first time in Kashmir," said Shaikh while talking to ANI.

Another visitor, Kanika Kapoor, described the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir as a "good initiative". While talking to ANI, Kanika said, "I think it is a good initiative. Because I think film cinema is important. Cinema is very important. If you talk about India. There are many cinema halls, and people prefer it. That's why it exists and holds importance. I think it is a very focused area of cinema in the digital age."

Festival Details and Support

The festival will be held till September 10 and has been supported by the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR). (ANI)