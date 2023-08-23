Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Playback singer, Nanjiyamma buys new car; ‘Ayyappanum Koshyum’ fame trending on social media

    Nanjiyappa, ‘Ayyappanum Koshyum’ fame, has played a big role in the appreciation the movie had begotten. The movie starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in it.  --by Leona Merlin Antony

     

    Playback singer, Nanjiyamma buys new car; 'Ayyappanum Koshyum' fame trending on social media LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Nanjiyamma hails from the Irula community in Nakkupathi which is a tribal village in Attappadi in the Palakkad district of Kerala. The song ‘Kalakkatha’ and ‘Daivamakale’ by her is still enjoyed by many up to this date. It was both written and sung by her. She also performed a small role in the same movie. Nanjiyamma received the National award for the best female playback singer this same year.

    Recently, it was news that Nanjiyamma bought a new car. Incheon Kia shared a video on YouTube about this with her song itself in the background.

     

    The car is a Kia Sonet with the number plate KL 50L 0224. She will now be travelling in the black variant of the Kia Sonet proudly, which is also a trending car at the time. Many actors and celebrities are sharing their happiness regarding this news on social media. Her struggles to become successful should be narrated and celebrated more. The range of this compact SUV ranges from Rs.7.79- 14.89 lakhs in India. The car has 4 airbags for safety purposes and comes in 10 variant colours. It was bought from Kochu Incheon KIA.

    ALSO READ: ‘Jai Ganesh’ title video OUT: Ranjith Shankar movie starring Unni Mukundan will soon start filming

    Nanjiyamma has now started her own YouTube channel. The videos consist of songs of Attappadi and the agricultural and cooking practices they follow. Nanjiyamma receiving the award for the best playback singer landed into the centre of controversies. Linu Lal made a remark about it. He reportedly said that Nanjiyamma will not be able to perform a normal song even if she gets one month's time. He added that her receiving this award is a shame to all the talented singers. But the question of what makes a singer, a real singer still prevails which made the debate not go on any further. 

    ALSO READ: Mohanlal's ‘Barroz’ and ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ release dates to clash? KNOW details here

     

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shabana Azmi warns everyone against phishing attempts under her name; to lodge police complaint ADC

    Shabana Azmi warns everyone against phishing attempts under her name; to lodge police complaint

    Is Sarah Jessica Parker's series 'And Just Like That' going to have a third season? Read THIS MSW

    Is Sarah Jessica Parker's series 'And Just Like That' going to have a third season? Read THIS

    Anupama Rupali Ganguly fans throng streets to catch a glimpse - WATCH ATG

    Anupama: Rupali Ganguly fans throng streets to catch a glimpse - WATCH

    Drake reveals that he wanted 'fairy tale' wedding with* Rihanna; however situations turned topsy-turvy ADC

    Drake reveals that he wanted 'fairy tale' wedding with Rihanna; however situations turned topsy-turvy

    'Oppenheimer' actress Florence Pugh received an apology from director Christopher Nolan; KNOW DETAILS MSW

    'Oppenheimer' actress Florence Pugh received an apology from director Christopher Nolan; KNOW DETAILS

    Recent Stories

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Liverpool's Mac Allister wins appeal against red card versus Bournemouth osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Liverpool's Mac Allister wins appeal against red card versus Bournemouth

    Shabana Azmi warns everyone against phishing attempts under her name; to lodge police complaint ADC

    Shabana Azmi warns everyone against phishing attempts under her name; to lodge police complaint

    7 easy to grow flowers that you can add in your home garden gcw eai

    7 easy to grow flowers that you can add in your home garden

    Is Sarah Jessica Parker's series 'And Just Like That' going to have a third season? Read THIS MSW

    Is Sarah Jessica Parker's series 'And Just Like That' going to have a third season? Read THIS

    17 dead as under-construction Railway bridge collapses in Mizoram; PM Modi 'pained' by mishap - WATCH AJR

    17 dead as under-construction Railway bridge collapses in Mizoram; PM Modi 'pained' by mishap - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon