Playback singer, Nanjiyamma buys new car; ‘Ayyappanum Koshyum’ fame trending on social media

Nanjiyamma hails from the Irula community in Nakkupathi which is a tribal village in Attappadi in the Palakkad district of Kerala. The song ‘Kalakkatha’ and ‘Daivamakale’ by her is still enjoyed by many up to this date. It was both written and sung by her. She also performed a small role in the same movie. Nanjiyamma received the National award for the best female playback singer this same year.

Recently, it was news that Nanjiyamma bought a new car. Incheon Kia shared a video on YouTube about this with her song itself in the background.

The car is a Kia Sonet with the number plate KL 50L 0224. She will now be travelling in the black variant of the Kia Sonet proudly, which is also a trending car at the time. Many actors and celebrities are sharing their happiness regarding this news on social media. Her struggles to become successful should be narrated and celebrated more. The range of this compact SUV ranges from Rs.7.79- 14.89 lakhs in India. The car has 4 airbags for safety purposes and comes in 10 variant colours. It was bought from Kochu Incheon KIA.

ALSO READ: ‘Jai Ganesh’ title video OUT: Ranjith Shankar movie starring Unni Mukundan will soon start filming

Nanjiyamma has now started her own YouTube channel. The videos consist of songs of Attappadi and the agricultural and cooking practices they follow. Nanjiyamma receiving the award for the best playback singer landed into the centre of controversies. Linu Lal made a remark about it. He reportedly said that Nanjiyamma will not be able to perform a normal song even if she gets one month's time. He added that her receiving this award is a shame to all the talented singers. But the question of what makes a singer, a real singer still prevails which made the debate not go on any further.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal's ‘Barroz’ and ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ release dates to clash? KNOW details here