    ‘Jai Ganesh’ title video OUT: Ranjith Shankar movie starring Unni Mukundan will soon start filming

    Ranjith Shankar is the director of ‘Jai Ganesh’. Unni Mukundan took it to Twitter to share the title reveal. There is a poster with the title as well as a video. --by Leona Merlin Antony

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    Unni Mukundan has confirmed his new movie ‘Jai Ganesh’. Directed by Ranjith Shankar, the movie production is by Ranjith Shankar and Unni Mukundan. ‘Jai Ganesh’ is also the third initiative of Unni Mukundan Films. Meppadiyan, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, and Bruce Lee are also among the upcoming movies by UMF (Unni Mukundan Films). The actor shared the title video on social media and revealed in it that the filming would begin on November 1. But there are no other updates about ‘Jai Ganesh’. 


    Unni Mukundan is the titular lead in the movie. Recently, A. N. Shamseer, Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly made a reference that ‘Ganapthy’ is a ‘myth’. Many people, celebrities, actors and actresses called out this statement and expressed their opinions about the same. Unni Mukundan was also one among them. 

    ALSO READ: Mohanlal's ‘Barroz’ and ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ release dates to clash? KNOW details here

    The occasion where Unni Mukundan made these remarks was at the Vinayak Chathurthi celebrations at the Ganapathy Temple, Kottarakkara. The people who say Ganapthy is a myth will soon refer to Krishna and Vishu as myth thereby concluding that you yourself are a myth, he said. He also mentioned that we must not stray away from speaking up and protecting the rituals and religions we follow. 

    The last movie of Unni Mukundan was ‘Malikappuram’ directed by Sasi Shankar. Abhilash Pillai was the writer. His upcoming movie is ‘Gandharva Junior’. It tells the story of a Gandharb who comes to earth unexpectedly. The movie goes has a comic undertone conveying the good and bad things the arrival of a Gandharb can do. Praveen Prabha Ram and Sujin Sujathan are the writers of the movie. The movie is a mix element of fantasy as well as comedy. The release date has not yet been published. 

    ALSO READ: Barroz: Mohanlal's directorial debut breaks boundaries; ready for multilingual release

