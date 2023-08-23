Mohanlal's ‘Barroz’ and ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ release dates to clash? KNOW details here

‘Barroz’ and ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ might be released in theatres on adjacent dates. The audience is anticipating a clash between the two movies. --by Leona Merlin Antony

‘Barroz’ and ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ are the upcoming movies of Mohanlal which the fans are eagerly waiting for. While ‘Barroz’ is Mohanlal’s directorial debut, ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Discussions are reportedly going on which might confirm the release of the movies can happen almost on adjacent dates. Mohanlal had confirmed that ‘Barroz’ would reach theatres on December 21st. ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ is going to be a Christmas release. Fans are in anticipation whether the two movies would collide on the same day thereby heightening the confusion. Sreedhar Pillai is a trade analyst. He recently tweeted that ‘Vaaliban’ has the chance of hitting the theatres on December 22nd.

But to confuse this further, there had also been rumours that ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ will not be released this December and that it can probably be a Vishu 2024 release. Anyway, the answers are in the hands of the makers therefore fans and audience will have to wait for their response for the final confirmed dates.

ALSO READ: 'Malaikottai Vaaliban': Theatre charting started for much-awaited project of Lijo Jose Pellissery-Mohanlal

‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ is the first project of Lijo Jose Pellissery and Mohanlal. It is a period-action movie about an unbeatable wrestler champion of the 1900s, Gulam Muhammad Baksh Bhatt who is also known as Great Gama. The backdrop is British India. It is also a fact that Bruce Lee was really impressed by the real Gama’s training regime.

Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barroz’, is however taking an interesting approach. This is a fantasy genre film about a 400-year-old spirit which protects the treasure of D’Gama (Vasco da Gama), waiting for the worthy and true descendent of D’Gama. The teaser for the film was released and it is rather an interesting one. It is also curious to notice, how in both the films, the name ‘Gama’ is significant.

ALAO READ: Barroz: Mohanlal's directorial debut breaks boundaries; ready for multilingual release