Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan gets only 155 votes, NOTA performed better than actor

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan is running for the Maharashtra Assembly election from the Versova seat but has struggled to gain support. Despite having over 5.6 million Instagram followers, he has secured only 155 votes so far.

Ajaz Khan ran on the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) ticket, led by Chandrashekhar Azad 'Ravan', the MP from Nagina in UP. Initially, Ajaz Khan struggled to even reach triple digits in the vote count. Screenshots of this have been widely circulated on social media. Netizens suggest that he should consider this heavy defeat as an opportunity to understand the ground reality.

Numerous reactions on social media highlight that digital followers don't necessarily translate into votes, hard work and public service are essential, filters and hashtags don't work in politics, and democracy doesn't care about reels or aesthetic feeds. The Versova constituency witnessed a fierce battle between Shiv Sena's (UBT) Haroon Khan and BJP's Bharati Lavekar. Trends indicate a landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

