Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan gets only 155 votes, NOTA performed better than actor

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan is running for the Maharashtra Assembly election from the Versova seat but has struggled to gain support. Despite having over 5.6 million Instagram followers, he has secured only 155 votes so far.

Maharashtra Election 2024: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan gets only 155 votes, NOTA performed better than actor gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 4:34 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Ajaz Khan suffered a major setback in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. According to the latest trends on the Election Commission's official website, Ajaz Khan secured only 155 votes. Despite having a massive following on social media, Ajaz couldn't translate his online popularity into votes. He contested from the Versova constituency.

Ajaz Khan ran on the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) ticket, led by Chandrashekhar Azad 'Ravan', the MP from Nagina in UP. Initially, Ajaz Khan struggled to even reach triple digits in the vote count. Screenshots of this have been widely circulated on social media. Netizens suggest that he should consider this heavy defeat as an opportunity to understand the ground reality.

Also Read | Maharashtra's next CM? 'Decision will be acceptable to all,' says Devendra Fadnavis

Aaditya Thackeray’s net worth: Know Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's investments, assets and more 

Numerous reactions on social media highlight that digital followers don't necessarily translate into votes, hard work and public service are essential, filters and hashtags don't work in politics, and democracy doesn't care about reels or aesthetic feeds. The Versova constituency witnessed a fierce battle between Shiv Sena's (UBT) Haroon Khan and BJP's Bharati Lavekar. Trends indicate a landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, hands MVA massive humiliation: What worked for BJP-led alliance? Key takeaways

