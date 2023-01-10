Pathaan: Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay unveil trailers in Telugu, Tamil respectively; here's what they said

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, piqued fans' interest from the minute it was revealed. The creators stoked fans' interest in the previous several months by releasing magnificent posters, appealing tunes, and a thrilling power-packed teaser.

After a four-year break, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen in a prominent role in this film. He was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, and fans are excited for SRK's return in Pathaan. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the Pathaan trailer to be released, and to their joy, the clip has finally been released!

Also Read: 'Pathaan' new trailer gives out 'Mission Impossible' vibes

Pathaan's 2-minute-34-second teaser was released today by Yash Raj Films, and fans are already confident it will be a smash! It's jam-packed with high-octane action sequences and some breathtaking larger-than-life moments that have left us speechless.

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is busy with the release of his upcoming film Varisu, took to Twitter and gave SRK a heartwarming shoutout. Vijay shared the trailer of Pathaan’s trailer and wished the team the best for the release. Shah Rukh has been all praise for Vijay for months now. “Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan," he tweeted, along with the YouTube link to the trailer.

ALSO READ: SRK becomes the only Indian global superstar to feature in the 'Richest actors in the world list' - READ

In his famous #AskSRK sessions, Shah Rukh often praises Vijay. He had recently also revealed that the Tamil star had hosted him for dinner last year. “He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also," Shah Rukh had tweeted when a fan asked him to share a few words about Vijay earlier this month. It was in October 2022 that Shah Rukh first revealed he dined with Vijay. “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!" he tweeted at the time.

On the other hand, Ram Charan, currently in the US to attend the Golden Globe Awards 2023, took to Twitter to share the trailer of Khan’s massive comeback film and expressed his excitement to see the superstar in an action avatar on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Pathaan trailer OUT: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK claims director Siddharth Anand to 'copy big scenes of foreign film

“Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! @iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer," Ram Charan tweeted. Shah Rukh Khan fans joined the Telugu superstar to celebrate the trailer's release.

Pathaan also has a cameo appearance by Salman Khan in addition to SRK, Deepika, and John. Pathaan would be an important element of Yash Raj Films' espionage world, including adrenaline-pumping films such as Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

