Pathaan trailer OUT: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK claims director Siddharth Anand to 'copy big scenes of foreign film

The trailer for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated flick Pathaan is out today. Kamaal R Khan recently slammed director Siddharth Anand on Twitter for copying scenes.

Pathaan's trailer is officially out! After a long, long wait, Shah Rukh Khan will make his big-screen return with the Siddharth Anand-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will be released on January 25, and the producers revealed the trailer after much anticipation.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham are overjoyed after seeing the trailer and reacting positively. Pathaan has been surrounded by different issues and has sparked interest for various reasons. The Censor Board demanded many adjustments, including eliminating sequences exposing Deepika Padukone's buttocks and side posture.

Before the Pathaan teaser was released, Kamaal R Khan or KRK took a shot at Siddharth Anand. KRK moved to Twitter to offer his opinions on the war and Siddharth Anand's direction. He tweeted saying, 'After watching #war again, I can say with 100% guarantee that director #SidhartAnand can’t make a good film. He doesn’t know anything about script at all. He only knows to copy big scenes of foreign films. Nobody can jhelo war 2nd time, not even @TwitterSupport!'

This is not the first time KRK has criticised Bollywood celebrities. KRK backed Shah Rukh Khan when he tweeted a video of a Muslim throng hurling insults at the star. 'It's completely unjust if people are abusing #SRK like this on television,' he tweeted. And journalists should not capture such words.'

Shah Rukh Khan will make his long-awaited return in Pathaan, where he will pour his magic. The movie will be released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.