SRK becomes the only Indian global superstar to feature in the 'Richest actors in the world list' - READ

Beating all the other stars and contemporaries, it is indeed a proud moment for the global fandom of SRK as their favorite prominent King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian superstar to feature at the fourth position in the Richest actors in the world list.

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction when it comes to Bollywood. He's a superstar in terms of his acting and popularity. Fans often express their love for the actor, hailed as the King of Bollywood and globally crowned King of Romance. Raees fame global Bollywood icon SRK is currently shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. He is also awaiting the release of his upcoming actioner-thriller movie Pathaan. SRK often makes headlines. But this time, the actor has grabbed attention for his net worth.

According to a list shared on Twitter's 'World of Statistics' account, Shah Rukh Khan is the fourth richest and only Indian bollywood superstar in the world at present. SRK has joined Hollywood biggies such as Dwayne Johnson and Tom Cruise to feature in the list of richest actors in the world. The tweet stated that Shah Rukh Khan's net worth is a whopping $770 million. Dwayne Johnson has $800 million, followed by Tom Cruise has $620 million.

One fan hailing the actor said, "And they think boycotting a movie will make him beg on the streets." Another added, "@iamsrk from 20 Rs to one of the richest actor in the world. PROUD OF SHAH RUKH KHAN." A fan said, "The 1st guy was a stand-up comedian, the 2nd guy a director, and the 3rd guy a pro-wrestler, so the real list starts with Shah Rukh Khan, the pride of India."

Besides talking about the highly-awaited films of SRK, three big films of the global superstar are coming out this year. It includes Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His looks and songs have already set the internet on fire. Apart from this, he has South filmmaker Atlee Kumar's directorial Jawan alongside Nayanthara and noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Interestingly, the first one in this intriguing palette of much-awaited films in 2023 is the actioner-thriller film, Pathaan, which also stars bollywood queen Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. So far, the excitement level is at an all-time high. 2023 is definitely King Khan's year for sure. The ardent SRK fans are excited to see him in diverse and never seen before avatars in all three films. It proves the SRK is rightly known as the Baadshah of Bollywood because of the excitement and thrill amongst audiences to witness him on screens in theatres after four long years.

