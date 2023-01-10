'Pathaan' new trailer gives out 'Mission Impossible' vibes; fans can't wait for SRK-John Abraham thriller

Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. Because King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. 2023 will be a much-awaited gift for the ardent SRK fandom as his three big films will be releasing in theatres. But out of them all, it is undoubtedly Pathaan that has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. From SRK and Deepika's on-screen chemistry to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and sizzling looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it was a well-deserved wait.

Fans also saw glimpses of action sequences and gritty storyline in both the hit songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the film. It has made us believe that this film will be a global blockbuster that will mark the smashing comeback of King Khan and Bollywood queen Deepika to the screens after a few dud films in the past few years. For those unaware, Pathaan, could become the fourth successful collaboration between SRK and Deepika after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and, Happy New Year.

Before the trailer releases, Two songs from the Pathaan movie, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, have got released. These songs have got loads of love and accolades from fans and audiences. Out of both these songs from the film, it was definitely Besharam Rang that created a lot of controversy for the film and both SRK and Deepika, who had to face the ire and wrath of netizens and politicians, including the Karni Sena. Deepika got alleged of hurting Hindu sentiments by wearing a saffron-colored bikini. SRK got accused of demeaning our national flag by wearing a sea green colored shirt in the song. The censor board gave a list of twelve mandatory cuts a few days back to makers before releasing the film in India. Many bollywood celebs supported the film and song. Social media users and netizens alleged the song makers of Besharam Rang by claiming that they copied the tune and beats from other songs. They also called the party number, not an original creation.

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction when it comes to Bollywood. He's a superstar in terms of his nuanced acting performances and popularity. Fans often express their love for the actor, hailed as the King of Bollywood and globally crowned King of Romance. But this time, after teasing fans globally, makers have unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited actioner thriller, Pathaan. Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF Films. The film hits the theatres on January 26, 2023.

The trailer gives us glimpses and sneak peek of Pathaan who is an Indian soldier. We see glimpses of a deadly terrorist organization head, Outfit X scion wanting to destroy India with a bomb blast. Then fans can witness powerful high-octane action sequences between SRK and the army of villains on top of the train. After a few minutes, there's an entry of Deepika Padukone. She is also a soldier and tells him that they can work together. In the middle of the trailer, there's a cat-and-mouse chase between Pathaan and the antagonist (John Abraham), which ends when Pathaan catches him towards the end. Pathaan's trailer is a blend of action, thriller, drama, emotions, patriotism, and love. It has piqued fans' curiosity and not given away many details.

The trailer of the much-awaited actioner thriller Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, is out now. You can also watch it here.