    Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Glance at big B-town celebs and politicians who are part of guest list

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set and ready to get married in a big-fat Punjabi royal destination wedding at Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24. According to new updates, here is a detailed glance at the A-lister B-town celebrities and big-wig eminent politicians who will be coming to the royal destination wedding and are part of the wedding guest list.

    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    The big-fat traditional Punjabi wedding of lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is the next big Bollywood event. The Ishaqzaade diva is all set to tie the knot with the politician on September 24. Tomorrow, the actress and AAP Politician will tie the knot for life. The wedding will take place in Udaipur at The Leela Palace. Baraatis have already touched base. The wedding celebrations have already commenced with vibrant mehendi rasm that is taking place today. While there is a lot of secrecy around the wedding deets, here's something about the much-awaited wedding guests list with big names from the Bollywood and Politics realm, who would be attending the wedding soiree.

    Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with AAP politician Raghav Chadha in a lavish ceremony hosted in Udaipur. The pre-wedding rasms of the couple commenced on September 20, like the Ardaas and Mehendi, followed by a Sufi night in New Delhi. The grand affair in the Udaipur has begun today, with the couple finally getting hitched tomorrow.

    It is being reported and said that most of the celebrations are set and slated to take place at the Leela Palace. The duo will likely exchange vows at the stunning Taj Lake. Many eminent faces from the entertainment and political world will attend the grand affair. Let us get a detailed and quick look at the big-fat traditional Punjabi wedding guest list of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

    When it comes to politicians, it is being said and reported that the Chief Minister of Delhi-Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Punjab-Bhagwant Mann, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will make an appearance at the wedding. Buzz also has it that celebrities with whom Parineeti Chopra shares a close bond, which includes Indian former Tennis legend Sania Mirza and prominent Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, are likely to attend the occasion. Fashion maverick Manish Malhotra, who has reportedly designed the wedding ensembles of the bride and groom, will also pay a visit. Apart from this, Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor are reportedly said to be on their wedding guest list.

