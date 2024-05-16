Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Opposition will disintegrate 'khatakhat khatakhat' after June 4,' says PM Modi (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mocked Rahul Gandhi over his ‘khatakhat’ remark, saying the people of Raebareli will also send him back. Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi comes after the Congress leader at a poll rally promised that grand old party will transfer Rs 1 lakh in the account of one woman from every poor household in the country if they win the elections.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 7:47 PM IST

    In an apparent mocking of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the INDIA bloc on Thursday, claiming that the Opposition front will dissolve "khatakhat khatakhat" after June 4, when the Lok Sabha election results will be released.

    Addressing a rally at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, he borrowed words from a speech that Rahul Gandhi gave in Rajasthan, where the MP had said that the Congress government will send Rs 1 lakh to the bank account of one lady from every impoverished home in the country annually.

    He said, "If you are below the poverty line, then every year, Rs 1 lakh (Rs 8,500 per month) khatakhat khatakhat aata rahega aur ek jhatke se hum Hindustan se gareebi ko mita denge. (The money will keep coming to your accounts and poverty will be erased in one fell swoop).”

    Without citing names, the prime minister stated that Rahul and the Congress will lose Raebareli, one of the last remaining party strongholds in mostly saffronised Uttar Pradesh. The Gandhi scion has been picked to succeed his mother and run for election in her constituency.

    "They have lost Amethi; they will also lose Raebareli. The INDI coalition will crumble after June 4, and the princes will travel overseas for a summer holiday. I discovered that they had also booked tickets)," he stated.

    Amping up the attack, he further said the INDIA bloc will look for a fall guy when they lose, as the poll results are declared on June 4. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also hit out at Rahul Gandhi over the poll promise, questioning if the Congress calculated how the schemes will cost financially.

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 7:56 PM IST
