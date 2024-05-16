Vicky Kaushal once got arrested for Manoj Bajpayee's HIT film Gangs Of Wasseypur; read what happened next

On The Kapil Sharma Show, film director Anurag Kashyap stated that actor Vicky Kaushal was arrested while filming Gangs of Wasseypur, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi. The cause behind it may surprise you.

Vicky Kaushal, the actor from Masaan, has turned 36 today. And on this occasion, we provide one of his most fascinating anecdotes. After the tenth anniversary of his film Gangs of Wasseypur, film director Anurag Kashyap appeared on Kapil Sharma's show. For those unaware, this gangster drama film was released in two instalments in 2012. This film established Anurag Kashyap as one of the country's prominent filmmakers.

Many performers in this film grabbed the audience's hearts with their excellent performances. On The Kapil Sharma Show, the film director was joined by his cast members Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Vineet Kumar, and Pankaj Tripathi to reminisce about the past. In that episode, he revealed a stunning fact regarding actor Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal was an assistant director on Gangs of Wasseypur before making his Masaan debut. Anurag Kashyap told an incident on the Kapil Sharma Show about Vicky Kaushal having to go to jail while filming the film. 'We were shooting in a real location without permission. Once we were shooting we got to know that it's illegal sand mining. Yes! Sand mining was being done by the mafia and during this time Vicky was arrested, but 'Haramkhor' director Shlok Sharma one-upped Vicky Kaushal. Moreover, he went to jail twice," said Kashyap.

However, this is simply another experience in Vicky Kaushal's career. He later appeared in outstanding films, including Masaan, Raazi, Raman Raghav, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, Sardar Uddham, and Sam Bahadur. His next release, Chhaava, will soon take the globe by storm.

The movie is a biopic on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.



