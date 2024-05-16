Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vicky Kaushal once got arrested for Manoj Bajpayee's HIT film Gangs Of Wasseypur; read what happened next

    On The Kapil Sharma Show, film director Anurag Kashyap stated that actor Vicky Kaushal was arrested while filming Gangs of Wasseypur, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi. The cause behind it may surprise you. 

    Vicky Kaushal once got arrested for Manoj Bajpayee's hit film Gangs Of Wasseypur RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    Vicky Kaushal, the actor from Masaan, has turned 36 today. And on this occasion, we provide one of his most fascinating anecdotes. After the tenth anniversary of his film Gangs of Wasseypur, film director Anurag Kashyap appeared on Kapil Sharma's show. For those unaware, this gangster drama film was released in two instalments in 2012. This film established Anurag Kashyap as one of the country's prominent filmmakers.

    Many performers in this film grabbed the audience's hearts with their excellent performances. On The Kapil Sharma Show, the film director was joined by his cast members Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Vineet Kumar, and Pankaj Tripathi to reminisce about the past. In that episode, he revealed a stunning fact regarding actor Vicky Kaushal.

    Also Read: Cannes 2024: All eyes on Urvashi Rautela as she walks the red carpet in stunning pink gown

    Vicky Kaushal was an assistant director on Gangs of Wasseypur before making his Masaan debut. Anurag Kashyap told an incident on the Kapil Sharma Show about Vicky Kaushal having to go to jail while filming the film. 'We were shooting in a real location without permission. Once we were shooting we got to know that it's illegal sand mining. Yes! Sand mining was being done by the mafia and during this time Vicky was arrested, but 'Haramkhor' director Shlok Sharma one-upped Vicky Kaushal. Moreover, he went to jail twice," said Kashyap.

    Also Read: 'Indian 2': Kamal Haasan, Shankar's film to release on THIS date

    However, this is simply another experience in Vicky Kaushal's career. He later appeared in outstanding films, including Masaan, Raazi, Raman Raghav, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, Sardar Uddham, and Sam Bahadur. His next release, Chhaava, will soon take the globe by storm.

    The movie is a biopic on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
     

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Political leaders rally in support of Megastar Mammootty against hate campaign over two-year-old film anr

    Kerala: Political leaders rally in support of Megastar Mammootty against hate campaign over two-year-old film

    Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil REVIEW Is Prithviraj Basil Joseph film worth watching? RBA

    Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil REVIEW: Is Prithviraj, Basil Joseph's latest Malayalam film worth watching? Read reac

    Kerala Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas family meets with road accident RBA

    Kerala: Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas' family meets with road accident; one relative dead

    BJP leader Kangana Ranaut's Emergency postponed? Is because of Lok Sabha elections? RBA

    BJP leader Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' postponed? Is it because of Lok Sabha elections 2024? Read on

    '777 Charlie' star dog becomes mother, Rakshit Shetty visits 6 newborn puppies in Mysuru (WATCH) vkp

    ‘777 Charlie’ star dog becomes mother, Rakshit Shetty visits 6 newborn puppies in Mysuru (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Arvind Kejriwal's assistant Bibhav Kumar seen with CM amidst Swati Maliwal misbehavior row; BJP raises concerns AJR

    Kejriwal's assistant Bibhav Kumar seen with CM amidst Swati Maliwal misbehavior row; BJP raises concerns

    Kerala: Political leaders rally in support of Megastar Mammootty against hate campaign over two-year-old film anr

    Kerala: Political leaders rally in support of Megastar Mammootty against hate campaign over two-year-old film

    Sunil Chhetri announces retirement from International Football vkp

    BREAKING: Sunil Chhetri to retire from international football after India's clash against Kuwait (WATCH)

    Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil REVIEW Is Prithviraj Basil Joseph film worth watching? RBA

    Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil REVIEW: Is Prithviraj, Basil Joseph's latest Malayalam film worth watching? Read reac

    BWSSB suspends borewell drilling until next summer amidst groundwater depletion in Bengaluru vkp

    BWSSB suspends borewell drilling until next summer amidst groundwater depletion in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon