Entertainment
Follows three siblings who embark on a road trip together. With its heartwarming story and endearing characters, it's delightful blend of comedy and drama.
A nostalgic journey back to the 90s, focusing on the life of a middle-class family. The show beautifully captures the essence of childhood and family dynamics.
Explores the trials and tribulations of a young couple, Tanya and Mikesh, as they navigate the complexities of love and relationships.
Follows the journey of three UPSC aspirants as they prepare for the Civil Services Examination. It offers a glimpse into the challenges and aspirations of young Indians.
Follows four friends who quit their jobs to start their own startup. With its witty dialogues and realistic portrayal, it struck a chord with viewers and became an instant hit.
Offers a peek into life of a young professional navigating corporate world. With its humorous yet poignant portrayal, it strikes chord with anyone who has ever worked in a cubicle.
Offers a fresh take on lives of students preparing for IIT exams in Kota. With its realistic portrayal of education system, memorable characters, it received widespread acclaim.