Top 7 TVF shows you need to watch this weekend

1. Tripling:

Follows three siblings who embark on a road trip together. With its heartwarming story and endearing characters, it's delightful blend of comedy and drama.

2. TVF Yeh Meri Family:

A nostalgic journey back to the 90s, focusing on the life of a middle-class family. The show beautifully captures the essence of childhood and family dynamics.

3. Permanent Roommates:

Explores the trials and tribulations of a young couple, Tanya and Mikesh, as they navigate the complexities of love and relationships.

4. TVF Aspirants:

Follows the journey of three UPSC aspirants as they prepare for the Civil Services Examination. It offers a glimpse into the challenges and aspirations of young Indians.

5. Pitchers:

Follows four friends who quit their jobs to start their own startup. With its witty dialogues and realistic portrayal, it struck a chord with viewers and became an instant hit.

6. TVF Cubicles:

Offers a peek into life of a young professional navigating corporate world. With its humorous yet poignant portrayal, it strikes chord with anyone who has ever worked in a cubicle.

7. TVF Kota Factory:

Offers a fresh take on lives of students preparing for IIT exams in Kota. With its realistic portrayal of education system, memorable characters, it received widespread acclaim.

