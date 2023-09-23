Where is Priyanka Chopra? Will PeeCee attend Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding in Udaipur? WATCH

Actress Priyanka Chopra enjoys ‘farm life’ with daughter Malti Marie and brother-in-law Franklin Jonas at Kfar Saba Urban Farm. All were seen playing with goats and birds.

Priyanka Chopra and International pop singer Nick Jonas are doting parents to their daughter, Malti Marie. Malti was born in January of last year, and the pair frequently shares beautiful photos of their little munchkin on Instagram. Priyanka enjoys photographing her daughter's sweet moments; this time was no exception. On Saturday morning, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a cute video of herself and Malti Marie enjoying the 'farm life,' which provided followers a little peak into their lives.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram video shows her carrying Malti as they tour the property. After that, Priyanka is seen kneeling as a goat is placed on her back. The 'Love Again' actress had a good time at the farm. Priyanka is dressed casually in a white shirt, beige jeans and a blue baseball hat. Malti Marie is then seen looking at the farm's animals. She's wearing a lovely blue-and-red full-sleeved jumpsuit. Franklin Jonas, Nick Jonas' brother, was also seen with them, and he is seen holding a couple birds in the video.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha mehendi ceremony to take place today; know details

"Farm life with our favorite uncle @franklinjonas at the lovely @kfar_saba_urban_farm So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat," wrote Priyanka, while sharing the video.

Preity Zinta also responded to the video and wrote that she will be taking her kids Gia and Jai there. "Wow ! Looks amazing …. Am definitely taking the twins there," wrote Preity.

Priyanka Chopra's message to Parineeti and Raghav Chadha

In other news, Priyanka Chopra used her Instagram stories to send a special message to her cousin Parineeti, who is marrying Raghav Chadha tomorrow in Udaipur. Sharing a joyful photo of Parineeti, PeeCee wrote, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."

Priyanka travelled to Delhi earlier this year to attend Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony in May. Priyanka, along with her brother Siddharth Chopra, and their mother Madhu Chopra, participated in the engagement ceremony.

Parineeti is now preparing for her wedding to Raghav Chadha in Udaipur tomorrow. According to online reports, Priyanka may skip the wedding due to prior commitments.