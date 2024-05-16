Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to miss season finale due to a facial injury

    Manchester City has announced that goalkeeper Ederson will miss the final Premier League game and the FA Cup final due to a facial injury sustained during the victory against Tottenham.

    Football Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to miss season finale due to a facial injury osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 16, 2024, 9:01 PM IST

    Manchester City has confirmed that goalkeeper Ederson will miss both Sunday’s final Premier League game and the FA Cup final due to a facial injury.

    The Brazilian sustained the injury during the victory against Tottenham on Tuesday, which brought the club to the brink of an unprecedented fourth successive title.

    Scans have revealed that Ederson has a small fracture in his right eye socket following a collision with Cristian Romero. Despite initial concerns, it has been confirmed that the 30-year-old did not suffer a concussion.

    Ederson attempted to continue playing after receiving extensive treatment during the second half of the 2-0 win, but manager Pep Guardiola decided to withdraw him a few minutes later.

    A club statement read: “Manchester City can confirm that Ederson will miss the final two games of the season due to a small fracture of his eye socket.”

    Stefan Ortega, who replaced Ederson, made a crucial late save to prevent Spurs from equalizing before Erling Haaland scored his second goal of the night from the penalty spot, securing the win.

    Ortega, who has stepped in for Ederson due to injury in four Premier League games this season, will continue as the deputy.

    City will clinch another title if they defeat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. They will then aim to achieve a second successive double by beating arch-rivals Manchester United at Wembley the following weekend.

    Also Read: Sunil Chhetri retirement: Baichung Bhutia hails 'iconic player' of unmatched passion and professionalism

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 9:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: How Chennai Super Kings can miss out on playoffs spot? Explained! osf

    IPL 2024: How Chennai Super Kings can miss out on playoffs spot? Explained!

    Football Sunil Chhetri retirement: Baichung Bhutia hails 'iconic player' of unmatched passion and professionalism osf

    Sunil Chhetri retirement: Baichung Bhutia hails 'iconic player' of unmatched passion and professionalism

    Paris Olympics 2024: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to lead Indian team at the mega event osf

    Paris Olympics 2024: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to lead Indian team at the mega event

    cricket IPL 2024: Rain in Hyderabad ahead of SRH vs GT game and it's impact on the playoffs osf

    IPL 2024: Rain in Hyderabad ahead of SRH vs GT game and it's impact on the playoffs

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters introduce special feed for hearing and visually impaired fans osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters introduce special feed for hearing and visually impaired fans

    Recent Stories

    Binge worthy: Top 7 TVF shows you need to watch this weekend gcw eai

    Binge-worthy: Top 7 TVF shows you need to watch this weekend

    cricket IPL 2024: How Chennai Super Kings can miss out on playoffs spot? Explained! osf

    IPL 2024: How Chennai Super Kings can miss out on playoffs spot? Explained!

    Swati Maliwal submits formal complaint with Delhi Police over assault at Arvind Kejriwal's residence gcw

    Swati Maliwal submits formal complaint with Delhi Police over assault at Arvind Kejriwal's residence: Reports

    PM Modi slams Opposition, says 'It will disintegrate 'khatakhat khatakhat' after June 4' (WATCH) gcw

    'Opposition will disintegrate 'khatakhat khatakhat' after June 4,' says PM Modi (WATCH)

    Football Happy Birthday Jodie Taylor: Top 9 performances by the Arsenal star osf

    Happy Birthday Jodie Taylor: Top 9 performances by the Arsenal star

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon