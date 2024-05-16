Sunil Chhetri announces retirement: Ranveer Singh pens emotional note says, 'Love you Forever'

Sunil Chhetri posted a video statement on Instagram announcing his retirement from international football following the second round of World Cup qualifying against Kuwait on June 6, 2024.

Legend of Indian football Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement on Thursday, leaving all his fans sad along with actor Ranveer Singh. Sunil Chhetri posted a video statement on Instagram announcing his retirement from international football following the second round of World Cup qualifying against Kuwait on June 6, 2024.

Ranveer Singh left an emotional comment on his video and he referred to the footballer as an "icon" and thanked him for giving honor to the country. "ICON. HERO, LEGEND. A bittersweet moment for us, who have been moved and inspired by your greatness. Thank you for bringing us so much happiness and honor, Captain. Love you forever," he wrote.

Sunil Chhetri's retirement post

Ranveer Singh has always been an avid football fan. Earlier, during an Instagram Live interview with Sunil Chhetri, the actor discussed his love for the Reds and how he became a fanatic.

Also read: Bridgerton 3 Part 1: When, where, how many episodes does the historical romance series have? Details here

Work front

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will soon appear in and as 'Don' in the third installment of the megahit trilogy. The Farhan Akhtar film will also include Kiara Advani in the major role. Aside from this, Ranveer is set to participate in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actor will also collaborate with 'HanuMan' filmmaker Prasanth Varma for another movie.

Latest Videos