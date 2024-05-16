IPL 2024: How Chennai Super Kings can miss out on playoffs spot? Explained!

As the IPL 2024 playoff race intensifies, Chennai Super Kings face a crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to secure their spot. Currently placed 3rd, CSK must navigate various scenarios to ensure their place in the playoffs, with their fate hinging on the outcome of their next game and the performances of other contenders like SRH.

The race for the IPL 2024 playoffs has intensified, with CSK, RCB, and SRH vying for the last three spots.

Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai Super Kings face a challenging task as they aim to secure a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs and hope to reclaim the title they last won under MS Dhoni. Currently placed 3rd in the points table, CSK have their destiny in their own hands, but their next match is against a determined Royal Challengers Bengaluru side that has won five consecutive games. With 14 points already, CSK are guaranteed progression with a win. However, if they lose, the situation becomes uncertain.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have already secured their playoff spots, leaving the remaining two spots to be contested among Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

While DC and LSG are still in the race mathematically, the battle for the playoffs is more tangible for SRH, CSK, and RCB.

How CSK can miss out on a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs:

Condition 1: In their final league match of the season against RCB, CSK must avoid a defeat by 18 or more runs if they post 200 runs on the board. A loss by 17 runs or less would keep them ahead of RCB in terms of Net Run Rate (NRR). However, a defeat by 18 or more runs would allow RCB to overtake them for a spot in the top 4. In this case, CSK's fate would then depend on SRH's performance.

A similar scenario arises if RCB wins with 11 balls remaining while chasing a target of 201 runs.

Condition 2: Even if CSK loses by 18-plus runs or concedes defeat with 11 balls remaining (assuming a 200-run total and a 201-run target), they can still qualify for the playoffs. For this to happen, SRH must lose both of their remaining league matches.

If SRH remains on 14 points in the standings, the final two playoff spots will be determined among RCB, CSK, and SRH based on NRR. In this scenario, CSK must hope their NRR remains higher than SRH's. Otherwise, they will be knocked out.

