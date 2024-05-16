Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Swati Maliwal submits formal complaint with Delhi Police over assault at Arvind Kejriwal's residence: Reports

    A high-level team of Delhi Police visited AAP MP Swati Maliwal's home to seek details of her allegations of assault by a member of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's staff. On Thursday evening a two-member police team - led by Assistant Commissioner of Police PS Kushwaha - met Maliwal, incommunicado since the assault, at her home to seek details and record a statement. 

    Swati Maliwal submits formal complaint with Delhi Police over assault at Arvind Kejriwal's residence
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 8:05 PM IST

    Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, filed a formal complaint with the Delhi Police on Thursday, alleging misbehaviour and assault against a close aide of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Her statement was recorded by a two-member team at her residence in central Delhi.

    According to the police, Maliwal informed them of the incident that occurred at the CM's house on May 13. With Maliwal's testimony recorded, police may file a FIR in connection with the case, they added. According to authorities, the Delhi Police team spent more than four hours at the former DCW chairperson's house investigating the alleged attack on her at Kejriwal's apartment.

    The team, led by additional commissioner of police PS Kushwaha, arrived at the home about 1.50 p.m. to investigate the incident, they said. Kushwaha was accompanied by a woman police officer. 

    According to Delhi Police sources, Maliwal detailed the incident and the circumstances under which she made a Police Control Room (PCR) call on Monday. Police initiated legal proceedings in the case based on Swati's statements, sources added.

    Maliwal, an AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former chairman of the Delhi Commission for Women, said on Monday that Bibhav Kumar, a member of Kejriwal's personal staff, "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official house. However, no formal complaint was lodged back then.

    A day after the charges, the AAP verified the claims and announced that party president Arvind Kejriwal had ordered strict action in the situation. Sanjay Singh, a senior AAP politician, remarked during a news conference that the Maliwal event was "highly condemnable".

    The National Commission for Women (NCW), meanwhile, has summoned Bibhav Kumar to appear before the agency on Friday at 11 AM for a hearing.

    The AAP is part of the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc, which was formed to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will vote in the fifth phase of the election - on May 25. In the last election, the BJP won all seven.

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 8:12 PM IST
