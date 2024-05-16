Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bridgerton 3 Part 1: When, where, how many episodes does the historical romance series have? Details here

    Bridgerton 3 Part 1 will be released on May 16, 2024, and comprises four episodes.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 16, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

    The wait is finally over! 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 1 will be available on Netflix today, May 16, more than two years after the successful second season launched. The historical romance series' popularity has grown, with Season 2 breaking Season 1's Netflix viewership record by a substantial margin. With each new season, Bridgerton's cult popularity rises, as does the expectation of seeing how the TV franchise would interpret Julia Quinn's novel series and which member of the Bridgerton family will experience their epic Regency-era romance firsthand. Amidst all of this, everyone is ecstatic about the release of 'Bridgerton' 3 Part 1.

    'Bridgerton' 3 Part 1: Release date and time

    For those who are unaware, the first part of 'Bridgerton' Season 3 will be released on Netflix on May 16 and is scheduled to be released around 1:30 p.m. IST. Although 'Bridgerton' S3 is being released in bulk rather than weekly, fans will not be able to get the complete season immediately. Yes, the second part of the show will be released next month.

    'Bridgerton' 3 Part 1: Episodes and what to expect

    As previously stated, 'Bridgerton 3' Part 1 comprises of four episodes. The first four episodes titled "Out of the Shadows," "How Bright the Moon," "Forces of Nature," and "Old Friends" are set to premiere on Thursday. Next month, on June 16, the second installment of the show's third season will appear on Netflix. It will have the remaining four episodes. 

