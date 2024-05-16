Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha' Movie REVIEW: Read before booking tickets

    'Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakadha' X Review: On May 16, 2024, director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval's highly awaited film "Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakadha" will hit cinemas. Let's read how the audience reacted to the movie on social media

    First Published May 16, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    Rajesh Madhavan, known for his key supporting role in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu,' stars with actress Chithra Nair in this romantic-comedy drama. The film has a special guest appearance by Kunchacko Boban. With a compelling title that suggests a heartwarming love story, the film promises a wonderful cinematic experience.

    The film tells the romantic narrative of Sumalatha and Sureshan throughout three different historical periods, creating a plot that spans centuries. Viewers follow the evolution of their relationship as circumstances change, delving into themes of love, devotion, and tenacity.

     

     

    This film is a spin-off of the well-received film 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu,' and stars Sudheesh, Jinu Joseph, Babu Annoor, and others. Emmanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalappilly create the project. Dawn Vincent created the film's soundtrack.

    The release of "Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakadha" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this romantic comedy picture.

