    Oscars 2024: Meet Messi, the Dog from 'Anatomy Of A Fall' who donned bow tie for the Awards

    During his opening monologue, host Jimmy Kimmel highlighted the presence of a special guest at the Oscars: Messi from Anatomy of the Fall. Following Kimmel’s remarks, the camera immediately panned to show the canine, seated in the audience.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Messi, the Border Collie from Justine Triet's Oscar-nominated film Anatomy of a Fall, has won many hearts since its participation in the film. The Palm Dog Award winner gave the greatest animal performance of the year, contributing significantly to the film's climax and emotional denouement. The canine became a star in 2023 and was just sighted having a seat at the Oscars 2024. During his Oscar address, host Jimmy Kimmel joked about Messi's performance while taunting Robert Downey Jr., who received the Best Supporting Actor Award for Oppenheimer.

    “He played the villain—and correct me if I’m wrong — a movie where Tim Allen turns into a dog,” he added, referring 2006's The Shaggy Dog and adding that Messi is the ideal pick for the film's sequel. Following Kimmel's words, the camera moved to reveal the dog sat in the crowd.

    Also Read: Oscars 2024: Emma Stone suffers 'oops moment' on stage; wins best actress for 'Poor Things'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

    “Messi, who, even though he’s a dog, may have given the performance of the year in Anatomy of a Fall, has an overdose scene; if you’ve seen it, you’ve known it. It’s incredible,” the host joked.

    While Messi obviously stole the show with its charming entrance at the Oscars, clad in a stylish bow tie, another adorable event has piqued our interest. After Robert Downey Jr. won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Messi the dog was seen cheering with his paws in the crowd.

    As the camera swung to see the canine's adorable gesture, actor Ryan Gosling appeared pleased at the sight of the puppy. Videos of Gosling's realistic reaction have gone popular on the internet, and fans are absolutely enjoying it.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who are the 19 contestants in Mohanlal's show? Check

    Fans shared the video extensively on social media, leaving heartfelt tributes to the dog's Oscar performance. A user wrote, “Omg look at that celeb Me: But look at the dog tho.”

    “Messi, the Dog from Anatomy of a Fall, applauding after Robert Downey Jr.'s acceptance speech at #Oscars2024 … It’s Cute,” another fan wrote in reaction to Messi clapping for RDJ.

    “Ryan Gosling’s face lighting up after he sees Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, clapping on the big screen at the Oscars LOL,” a user commented on Ryan Gosling’s reaction to Messi.

    The 2024 Oscars were hosted in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who are the 19 contestants in Mohanlal's show? Check

    Oscars 2024: 'Isn’t it past your jail time?' Jimmy Kimmel responds to Donald Trump calling him 'Worst host'

    Oscars 2024: Jr NTR-Ram Charan's popular song 'Naatu Naatu' features at 96th Academy Awards

    Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish breaks 87-year-old record, creates history as youngest to win two Academy Awards

    Oscars 2024: Emma Stone suffers 'oops moment' on stage; wins best actress for 'Poor Things'

    Pankaj Tripathi's 'Main Atal Hoon' to release on OTT, where to watch

    SC to SBI on electoral bonds: 'We didn’t ask for matching, just directed a plain disclosure'

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who are the 19 contestants in Mohanlal's show? Check

    'Bidi' can be 8 times more harmful than a cigarette, reveals shocking study

    BREAKING: Congress moves Delhi HC seeking stay on Income Tax notice for recovery of more than Rs 105 crore

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

