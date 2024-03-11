Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who are the 19 contestants in Mohanlal's show? Check

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 started on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. This season there are a total of 19 contestants including two commoners. Check out who they are.

The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day. The winner of the season will take home the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 is set to broadcast on the Asianet channel, airing on weekdays at 9:30 pm and weekends at 9 pm. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the episodes on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Saranya Anand, Suresh Menon, Arjun Syam Gopan, Norah Muskaan, Gabri Jose, Apsara, Sreerekha, Ratheesh Kumar, Jaanmoni Das, Sreethu Krishnan, Sijo John, Asi Rocky, Rishi S Kumar, Jasmin Jaffar, Yamuna Rani, Jinto and Ansiba Hassan have entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 house. Remin Bai, who works as a physical education teacher, and Nishana, who is a homemaker, are the two commoner contestants.

Let's check all the 19 contestants:

1. Ansiba Haasan

Ansiba Hassan, known for her role alongside Mohanlal in the Drishyam movies, joins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 as its inaugural contestant. A native of Kozhikode, Ansiba is a graduate of Civil Engineering. After becoming a television anchor, she entered the film industry.

2. Jinto

Jinto is a fitness training mentor for IPS officers and many film stars. Jinto has also shined as a model.

3. Yamuna Rani

Yamuna Rani, a seasoned actor with over 100 shows and numerous movies to her credit, entered Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 as its third contestant. Yamuna took a break from acting when she got a lot of attention in her career. However, now again Yamuna is active on miniscreen and social media.

4. Rishi S Kumar

Actor Rishi S Kumar is best known for the show Uppum Mulakum and his stint on D 4 Dance, is the fourth contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6.

5. Jasmin Jaffar

Social media influencer and vlogger Jasmin Jaffar is the fifth contestant on the show. Jasmin has a YouTube channel with 1.15 million subscribers and half a million followers on Instagram.

6. Sijo John

Sijo is known for his reaction videos on various topics that are live on social media at various times. Sijo, who has tried his luck in many businesses, started making videos during the COVID era and gained popularity.

7. Sreethu Krishnan

Actor Sreethu Krishnan is best known for playing Aleena Peter in the Malayalam show Ammayariyathe. She is a native of Ernakulam.

8. Jaanmoni Das

Celebrity makeup artist Jaanmoni claims to be Kerala's first celebrity makeup artist. Born in Guwahati in the northeastern state of Assam, Jaanmoni is one of the most popular makeup artists in Kerala today. Jaanmoni was born into an artistic family. Renowned singer Bhupen Hazarika is a relative. Today, Jaanmoni's client list in the entertainment industry stretches to Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Nazriya Nazim, Neha Saxena, Ranjini Haridas, Shobha Vishwanath and Saniya Iyyappan.

9. Ratheesh Kumar

Ratheesh Kumar, a comedian-singer who identifies as a 'gamer', joins Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 as its ninth contestant. Kumar said that his decision to participate in the reality show was influenced by his wife's encouragement.

10. Sreerekha

Actor-dancer Sreerekha won the Best Character Actress award at the 51st Kerala State Film Awards for her debut film Veyil.

11. Asi Rocky

He is the first tattoo artist to come to Malayalam Bigg Boss. Asi Rocky is a native of Thiruvananthapuram. A businessman, Rocky is the managing director of a school called Touch of Ink Tattoo.

12. Apsara Ratnakaran

Actor Apsara, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, is known for playing the antagonist in the Malayalam show Santhwanam.

13. Gabri Jose

Gabri Jose, who marked his silver screen debut with the Kamal-directed film "Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal", entered Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 as its 13th contestant. Jose admits to being a straight shooter, a trait that has often led him into trouble.

14. Norah Muskaan

She is a social media influencer and YouTuber from Kozhikode.

15. Arjun Syam Gopan

Arjun Syam Gopan, a model with aspirations to become an actor, secured the 15th spot as a contestant on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6.

16. Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon, an actor-comedian renowned for his roles in Hindi, Marathi films, and the Malayalam movie "Bhramaram", joined Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 as its 16th contestant. Menon, known for his adept impersonations, has previously worked alongside Mohanlal in "Bhramaram".

17. Saranya Anand

Saranya Anand rose to fame with the show Kudumbavilakku. She is an excellent dancer who has already played several roles on the big screen as well.

18. Resmin Bai

Resmin Bai, an enthusiastic physical education teacher who loves to ride a bike, is one of the two commoner contestants.

19. Nishana N

Nishana N describes herself as a "cool homemaker" and an avid traveller and trekker, calling herself "freakathi veettamma." She is the second commoner contestant.