Oscars 2024: Emma Stone suffers 'oops moment' on stage; wins best actress for 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone won Best Actress at the Oscars 2024 and she began her touching speech by revealing how she broke her dress. The 'Poor Things' actress was seen wearing a white gown for the awards show.

Emma Stone felt embarrassed as she walked to the Oscars 2024 stage wearing a 'broken' gown. Emma earned the Best Actress award for her role in Poor Things. Emma wore a white gown at the awards show. The actress stepped up to the platform and admitted that her garment broke.

While she wasn't sure when it happened, she assumed it happened while she was jamming with Ryan Gosling during a performance of I'm Just Ken.

“Hoo boy, my dress is broken. I think it happened during “I’m Just Ken.” I’m pretty sure,'” she said before she delivered an emotional speech. She concluded the speech by saying, “Don’t look at the back of my dress. Thank you.”

Also Read: Oscars 2024 live updates: Oppenheimer dominates the 96th Academy Awards

Emma Stone just won her second Best Actress Oscar, and based on her reaction she was NOT expecting it pic.twitter.com/UT2nJdnV1y — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

In her speech, Emma honoured her fellow nominees in the categories. “Sandra [Hüller], Annette [Bening], Carey [Mulligan], Lily [Gladstone], I share this with you. I am in awe of you, and it has been such an honor to do all of this together.”

“Oh my God, I’m totally—OK, the other night I was panicking as you can kind of see—it happens a lot—that maybe something like this could happen. And Yorgos [Lanthimos, Poor Things’ director] said to me, “Please take yourself out of it,” and he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies, is all of us together. And I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film,” she said.

Emma Stone full speech for her Best Actress win #Oscarspic.twitter.com/FiKXHxgoVz — best of emma stone (@badpostestone) March 11, 2024

“Yorgos, thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter. I am forever thankful for you. Thank you for inviting all of us to be members of this team. Thank you. Oh, wait, I just—I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family, my mom, my brother, Spencer, my dad, my husband, Dave [McCary]. I love you so much. And most importantly, my daughter, who’s gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolour. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl. So thank you so much,” Emma Stone said, ending the speech.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone singing ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rBWsgmvCTt — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

The 35-year-old Arizona native outperformed Native American Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon, Annette Bening in Nyad, Sandra Hueller in Anatomy of a Fall, and Carey Mulligan in Maestro.

Also Read: Oscars 2024: What's in the $178,000 goodie bag?

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tMohASHdHu — Annie 🖤🦋 (@An_nie47) March 11, 2024

The actress won her first Oscar for Damien Chazelle's 2016 musical La La Land. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Birdman (2014) and The Favourite (2018).

Stone has stated that the part was her favourite in her career. The actress praised Bella's curiosity and respect for both the good and terrible.