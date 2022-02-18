Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre

With two negative PCR tests and proof of two vaccinations are required to attend the Oscars this year at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscars) will require nominees and guests to provide proof of two vaccinations against Covid-19, as well as two negative PCR tests if they want to attend the event.

On March 27, the Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and reportedly, more than 2,500 guests are expected to attend this year's ceremony.

Talking to The New York Times, Oscars' spokeswoman had told that the host and the performers would have to undergo stringent testing but not be required to show proof of vaccination. "Additionally, mask conditions will also vary depending on where attendees and nominees are sitting; nominees and their guests will be seated in the orchestra and parterre zones of the Dolby Theatre. They will not be required to wear face coverings but will be spaced out more than usual," said the spokeswoman.

"The decision was made in keeping with safety protocols concerning return-to-work standards set by Los Angeles County," the spokeswoman added.

Where and when to watch Oscars this year: You can either watch it on Oscar.org or Oscar.com. Other than this, there will be a live-streamed on Academy Awards’ social media accounts such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Apart from live streaming, it will be telecasted as Good Morning America on ABC.

Telecasted in India: The Oscars nominations for 94th Academy Awards 2022 will kick off at 06:48 pm Indian Standard Time today. The ceremony will be hosted by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross for this year's annual event.

One can also stay updated through official social media handles of Oscars on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

