Oscars 2022 nominations: The Power of The Dog, West Side Story are the front runners in most categories

Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Power of The Dog’ and Will Smith’s ‘West Side Story’ have bagged nominations for Best Leading Actor, Best Picture among other categories. Andrew Garfield has been nominated for ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ in the Best Leading Actor category; Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman are among the Best Leading Actress category. Check out the nominations here.

The nominations for 94th Academy Awards were announced on Monday during a live streaming programme. The Oscars 2022 nominations were hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. The biggest Award ceremony of the film world will be held next month on March 27. Meanwhile, nominations in 25 categories including Best Picture, Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress and Best Director have finally been announced. Benedict Cumberbatch starrer ‘The Power of the Dog’ and Will Smith’s starrer ‘West Side Story’ has bagged most nominations in the categories that were announced.

In the Best Leading Actor category, Javier Bardem for ‘Being The Richardos’, Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog’, Andrew Garfield for ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’, Will Smith for ‘West Side Story’ and Denzel Washington for ‘The Tragedy of the Macbeth’ have bagged the nominations.

Similarly, Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, Olivia Colman for ‘The Lost Daughter’, Penelope Cruz for ‘Parallel Mothers’, Nicole Kidman for ‘Being The Richardos’ and Kristen Stewart for ‘Spencer’ have been nominated in the Best Leading Actress category.

For the Best Picture category, a told of 10 films have bagged the nominations that include: Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

Keneth Bernag (Belfast), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog) and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) will be contesting in the Best Director category.

Here is a list of nominations in some other categories:

Best International Feature:

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Production Design:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Cinematography:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects:

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Documentary Feature:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short:

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bulli