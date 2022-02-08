  • Facebook
    Oscars 2022 nominations: The Power of The Dog, West Side Story are the front runners in most categories

    Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Power of The Dog’ and Will Smith’s ‘West Side Story’ have bagged nominations for Best Leading Actor, Best Picture among other categories. Andrew Garfield has been nominated for ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ in the Best Leading Actor category; Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman are among the Best Leading Actress category. Check out the nominations here.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 7:45 PM IST
    The nominations for 94th Academy Awards were announced on Monday during a live streaming programme. The Oscars 2022 nominations were hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. The biggest Award ceremony of the film world will be held next month on March 27. Meanwhile, nominations in 25 categories including Best Picture, Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress and Best Director have finally been announced. Benedict Cumberbatch starrer ‘The Power of the Dog’ and Will Smith’s starrer ‘West Side Story’ has bagged most nominations in the categories that were announced.

    In the Best Leading Actor category, Javier Bardem for ‘Being The Richardos’, Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog’, Andrew Garfield for ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’, Will Smith for ‘West Side Story’ and Denzel Washington for ‘The Tragedy of the Macbeth’ have bagged the nominations.

    ALSO READ: Oscars 2022: Netizens root for Andrew Garfield’s Academy Awards nomination for Tick, Tick… Boom!

    Similarly, Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, Olivia Colman for ‘The Lost Daughter’, Penelope Cruz for ‘Parallel Mothers’, Nicole Kidman for ‘Being The Richardos’ and Kristen Stewart for ‘Spencer’ have been nominated in the Best Leading Actress category.

    For the Best Picture category, a told of 10 films have bagged the nominations that include: Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

    ALSO READ: BAFTA 2022: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ blocked from nominations; here’s why

    Keneth Bernag (Belfast), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog) and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) will be contesting in the Best Director category.

    Here is a list of nominations in some other categories: 

    Best International Feature:
    Drive My Car
    Flee
    The Hand of God
    Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
    The Worst Person in the World

    Best Production Design:
    Dune
    Nightmare Alley
    The Power of the Dog
    The Tragedy of Macbeth
    West Side Story

    Best Cinematography:
    Dune
    Nightmare Alley
    The Power of the Dog
    The Tragedy of Macbeth
    West Side Story

    Best Visual Effects:
    Dune
    Free Guy
    No Time to Die
    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
    Spider-Man: No Way Home

    Best Documentary Feature:
    Ascension
    Attica
    Flee
    Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
    Writing with Fire

    Best Documentary Short:
    Audible
    Lead Me Home
    The Queen of Basketball
    Three Songs for Benazir
    When We Were Bulli

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 7:45 PM IST
